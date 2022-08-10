Product Lifecycle Management Consumer Packaged Goods And Retail (PLM CP&R) Market Report 2022: Featuring Key Players Accenture, IBM, Oracle & Others

Dublin, Aug. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Product Lifecycle Management Consumer Packaged Goods And Retail (PLM CP&R) Market Size, Market Share, Application Analysis, Regional Outlook, Growth Trends, Key Players, Competitive Strategies and Forecasts, 2021 to 2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Growing Retail & Consumer Goods Market to Boost the Demand for Product Lifecycle Management Consumer Packaged Goods and Retail (PLM CP&R) Market

The PLM CP&R market globally is expected to grow with a CAGR of 10.9% during the forecast period from 2021 to 2029, starting from US$ 2.52 Bn in 2020. Rising retail & consumer goods industry and growing demand for product life cycle management are the major growth factors for the market. Use of PLM as a strategic enabler by corporations is another major factor for the market growth. PLM helps in transforming people & processes, enables innovative, time saving and cost effective solutions for procedures. Thus, we expect that the market will show considerable growth throughout the estimated period.



Retail Segment to Continue Leading the Market

The PLM CP&R market by application was dominated by Retail segment in 2020. The segment has major revenue share with contribution of around 35% in the same year. The retail industry will grow at a CAGR of around 5.4% in years to come. Enhancement of retail industry in developing economies such as China, India and others are the major factors responsible for segment growth. Growing use of PLM in retail industry will also boost the segment. Therefore, we expect that the retail segment will continue its dominance in the market during the forecast period 2021-2029.



Asia Pacific to be the Fastest Growing Region

In 2020, North America dominates the PLM CP&R market and contributes around 35% of the revenue share in the same year. Technology shift towards Factory 4.0 and established retail industry are the major factors for the dominance of North America. On the other hand, Asia Pacific will emerge as the fastest growing region owing to rising retail and consumer goods industry in the region. Increasing demand of PLM in the region is the other factor driving the Asia Pacific market growth. Thus, we expect that Asia Pacific will be the fastest growing region in market throughout the estimate period.



Some of the prominent players operating in the product lifecycle management consumer packaged goods and retail (PLM CP&R) market include Accenture plc, IBM Corporation, Oracle Corporation, SAP SE, Dassault Systemes SE, Autodesk, Inc., Hewlett-Packard Company, Cisco Systems, Inc., 10ZiG Technology, Acer Inc., Gerber Scientific, Inc. and Advantech Co., Ltd. among others.



