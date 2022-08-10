Global Vaporizers Market Report 2022: Growing Acceptance of Medicinal and Recreational Cannabis Fueling Sector

Dublin, Aug. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Vaporizers Market Report 2022, by Type, by Application, by Distribution Channel" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The global vaporizers market is expected to grow from $13.05 billion in 2021 to $17.15 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 31.4%. The market is expected to reach $44.96 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 27.2%.



The vaporizers market consists of sales of vaporizers. A vaporizer is a device that converts water or a medicinal liquid into a vapor that is inhaled for respiratory relief.



The main types of vaporizers market are e-cigarette vaporizers, marijuana vaporizers, medical vaporizers. Marijuana vaporizers are devices that heat marijuana (either in dry herb or concentrate form) enough to transmit its active ingredients (THC) without any burning. The distribution channels are online, retail. The applications are personal use, medical application, and others.



Growing advancements in vaporizers are driving the growth of the vaporizers market. Enhanced vaporizers can measure the required amount of anesthetic agents and can self-regulate the supply of anesthetic agents. For instance, GE Healthcare, a leading global medical technology, and life sciences company offer Aladdin Cassette, an electronic vaporizer that can measure the dose of anesthetic agents and store the information.



The anesthetic vaporizers require a continuous power supply. The need for a constant power supply for the vaporizers will restrain the market in the emerging economies which lack energy infrastructure facilities. For instance, in 2019, as per World Data Bank, in Uganda 41.3 % has access to electricity. This lack of energy infrastructure will hinder the growth of the vaporizers market.



Medicated cannabis vaporizers have gained increasing demand in the vaporizers market. Cannabis vaporizers have controlling heating technology and offer the possibility of precisely adjusting the temperature of the heater using a display on the unit, giving the user full control over the density of the aerosol produced. For instance, Storz & Bickel, a subsidiary of Canopy growth corporation has developed and manufactured vaporizers (Volcano medic and the Mighty medic) as per European Medical Device Directive 93/42/ECC and Standard DIN EN 60601.

Scope

Markets Covered:

1) By Type: E-cigarette Vaporizers; Marijuana Vaporizers; Medical Vaporizers

2) By Application: Personal Use; Medical Application; Other Applications

3) By Distribution Channel: Online; Retail



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Vaporizers Market Characteristics



3. Vaporizers Market Size And Growth



4. Vaporizers Market Segmentation

5. Vaporizers Market Regional And Country Analysis



6. Asia-Pacific Vaporizers Market



7. China Vaporizers Market



8. India Vaporizers Market



9. Japan Vaporizers Market



10. Australia Vaporizers Market



11. Indonesia Vaporizers Market



12. South Korea Vaporizers Market



13. Western Europe Vaporizers Market



14. UK Vaporizers Market



15. Germany Vaporizers Market



16. France Vaporizers Market



17. Eastern Europe Vaporizers Market



18. Russia Vaporizers Market



19. North America Vaporizers Market



20. USA Vaporizers Market



21. South America Vaporizers Market



22. Brazil Vaporizers Market



23. Middle East Vaporizers Market



24. Africa Vaporizers Market



25. Vaporizers Market Competitive Landscape And Company Profiles



26. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Vaporizers Market



27. Vaporizers Market Trends And Strategies



28. Vaporizers Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

29. Appendix



Companies Mentioned

Vicks

Vanker

Grizzly Guru

FGB Natural Products

GE Healthcare

Penlon Ltd.

Draegerwerk AG & Co. KGaA

Rothacher Medical GmbH

Allied Medical Ltd.

Intersurgical Ltd.

Kindwell Medical

Vaporizer Sales & Service

OES Medical

