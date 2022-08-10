Global Video Management Software Market Analysis Report 2022-2027 - Increasing Security Surveillance, Rise in Technological Advancements, & Increasing Demand for High-Quality Videos

Dublin, Aug. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Video Management Software Market 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The publisher forecasts the global video management software Market size is expected to grow USD 10.9 billion in 2022 to USD 31.0 billion by 2027, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 23.1% during the forecast period.



By Technology, the IP-based VMS segment to grow at the highest market share during the forecast period



IP-based VMS systems are expandable and flexible. Employees can control the software from anywhere on the network. Surveillance and security teams can use the software for live monitoring, as well as investigative and forensic purposes, using archived footage. IP cameras transfer video digitally over a network and connect to a recorder using an ethernet cable via a network switch.

Because each IP camera has its own IP address, the cameras can be found and streamed over the network. Modern security systems incorporate IP cameras. IP cameras process and compress the video and then send it to a video recorder. However, they require a network video recorder (NVR) or VMS investment compared to analog cameras.

They have drastically changed the video surveillance system, which is available in different types, such as dome, box, Point-Tilt-Zoom (PTZ), wedge, and bullet models, with high-quality images and high resolutions. They have also immensely enhanced the security and safety of the public. VMS is basically made for IP cameras with some unique functionalities, such as recording, controlling, and remote monitoring. The end users are looking for more advanced video data, apart from recording and controlling the video data.



By Organization Size, the Large Enterprises segment to hold the larger market size during the forecast period



Organizations with more than 1,000 employees are considered large enterprises. The adoption of VMS software and platforms among large enterprises is expected to increase in the coming years.

The large enterprises are expected to have adopted the VMS solution for reducing operational costs, improving business functioning, enhancing operational efficiency, and sustaining the intense competition. Large organizations in BFSI, retail, healthcare, and telecommunications verticals need AI technology for video analysis of captured data.

AI helps data management teams realize which practices are ineffective and what all are working the best. Several organizational departments have been utilizing data to enhance their operations.



By Deployment Mode, the On-premises segment is expected to grow at the highest market share during the forecast period



An on-premises enterprise video implementation is a perfect fit for large-scale enterprise environments where security and compliance are critical, particularly in banking, finance, healthcare, pharma, and telecommunications as well as environments where employee bases are large and globally distributed. On-premises VMS solutions are positioned on an end user's computer.

The system installation process includes installation of OS, configuration, setting up storage servers, and installing the VMS application. The on-premises implementation supports a broad range of analog and IP cameras. The additional functionality in on-premises VMS solutions includes customization, upgradation, integration, and security.

The on-premises deployment offers various benefits to the end users, such as scalability, reliability, flexibility, and remote location access. The on-premises deployment is expected to account for the highest growth in the VMS market due to the high adoption of on-premises VMS solutions across enterprise users.

Premium Insights

Rising Technological Advancements to Drive Market

On-Premises Segment to Lead Market

Solution Segment and Us to Account for Highest Market Shares in North America

Solution Segment and China to Account for Highest Market Shares in Asia-Pacific

India to Grow at Highest CAGR During Forecast Period

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Increasing Security Surveillance

Rise in Technological Advancements

Increasing Demand for High-Quality Videos

Restraints

High Risk of Content Duplicity

Network Connectivity and Infrastructure Issues

Opportunities

Rise in Demand for Live and Recorded Videos

Growth in Demand for Real-Time Video Services

Challenges

Security Risks of Video Content

Poor Internet Speed

Industry Trends

Value Chain

Ecosystem

Technology Analysis

Artificial Intelligence

Machine Learning

Video Analytics

Cloud Computing

Edge Computing

Internet of Things (Iot)

Trends and Disruptions Impacting Buyers

Patent Analysis

Pricing Analysis

Use Cases

User-Friendly Solution Slashes Time Spent on Video Creation

Easily Accessible and Simplified Remote Monitoring of Real-Time Activities

Nemours Children's Hospital Integrates Axis Cameras

Company Profiles

Key Players

Bosch

Hanwha Techwin Co

Honeywell International

Schneider Electric

Axis Communications

Johnson Controls International

Hikvision Digital

Netapp

Dahua Technology

Pelco

Kedacom

Verint Systems

Mindtree

Axxonsoft

Genetec

Verkada

Milestone Systems

Identiv

March Networks

Indigovision

Einfochips

Qognify

Senstar

Avigilon Corporation

Exacq Technologies

American Dynamics

Startups

Panasonic I-Pro Sensing Solutions

Panopto

Backstreet Surveillance

Eagle Eye

Arcules

Rhombus

Butterflymx

Qumulex

Hakimo

Sighthound

Camcloud

