LIZHI Unveils Proprietary ‘Voice Cloud’ Platform to Optimize Operations Across Suite of Products

GUANGZHOU, China, Aug. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LIZHI INC. (“LIZHI”, the “Group,” the “Company,” or “We”) (NASDAQ: LIZI), an audio-based social and entertainment company, has unveiled an in-house hybrid cloud computing platform called “Voice Cloud” that aims to provide the Group with an optimized and comprehensive one-stop solution for operations management, agile security, internal audio- and text-based communications, as well as automated data management and analysis.



With years of experience developing proprietary real-time communications solutions and social products, LIZHI has combined its technological expertise to create an in-house cloud computing platform as a company-wide, full-link matrix system that delivers superior connectivity, system stability, and secure cloud solutions.

Voice Cloud’s cloud infrastructure is built on LIZHI’s iRock hybrid cloud architecture, creating a unified platform through which the Group can operate multiple cloud-based tools securely and reliably.

DOREME (LIZHI’s real-time communication and audio streaming solution that also powers the Company’s apps such as vertical podcast platform LIZHI Podcast) and VoderX (LIZHI’s instant messaging technology) power Voice Cloud’s platform services. This not only brings innovative, high-quality, fast, and secure messaging and audio networking to Voice Cloud, but also enables more efficient and cost-effective business operations and internal collaboration in the future.

As part of the Voice Cloud initiative, LIZHI has integrated the Business Intelligence (BI) platform, which aims to upgrade the efficiency of internal data management through automation and intelligent data analysis and optimize the Group’s smart asset management database. Voice Cloud will further integrate an intelligent marketing platform and other business related service platforms that accelerate advancement for product R&D, marketing, and operational efficiency.

As one of LIZHI’s long-term developmental tools, the Voice Cloud platform will be continuously fine-tuned to provide the Group with optimization for each business segment’s specific needs, more flexibility in management, stable and secure technology infrastructure, increased quantifiability, efficient globalization, and improved economies of scale.

Mr. Jinnan (Marco) Lai, Founder and CEO of LIZHI, shared, “I have always believed that the continued growth and expansion of a business is inextricably linked to a strong technical foundation and continued technological innovation. To this end, LIZHI created the Voice Cloud platform over many years of in-house development – marking another milestone towards the Company’s long-term plan for growth and sustainability.

“As industries embrace digitalization and move from traditional IT architecture to cloud-based tools and services, we plan to further integrate LIZHI’s proprietary technologies and services, roll out Voice Cloud across LIZHI’s various products, and ultimately accelerate our business innovation and global expansion strategy.”

About LIZHI INC.

LIZHI INC. has created a comprehensive audio-based social ecosystem with a global presence. The Company aims to cater to users’ interests in audio entertainment and social networking through its product portfolios. LIZHI INC. envisions an audio ecosystem where everyone can be connected and interact through voices. LIZHI INC. has been listed on Nasdaq since January 2020.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements. These statements are made under the “safe harbor” provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about the Company’s beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties, and a number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by words or phrases such as “may”, “will,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “target,” “aim,” “estimate,” “intend,” “plan,” “believe,” “potential,” “continue,” “is/are likely to” or other similar expressions. Further information regarding these and other risks, uncertainties or factors is included in the Company’s filings with the Securities Exchange Commission. All information provided in this press release is as of the date of this press release, and the Company does not undertake any duty to update such information, except as required under applicable law.

