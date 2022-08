Pipestone Energy Corp. Reports Record Second Quarter 2022 Results and Provides an Operations Update

CALGARY, Alberta, Aug. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (PIPE – TSX) Pipestone Energy Corp. (“Pipestone” or the “Company”) is pleased to report its second quarter 2022 financial and operational results, and to provide an update on its operations.



SECOND QUARTER 2022 CORPORATE HIGHLIGHTS:

The Company generated record revenue of $210.4 million, which represents more than a two and a half times increase over Q2 2021 revenue of $82.3 million, and a 37% increase from Q1 2022 revenue of $153.5 million;

In Q2 2022, Pipestone achieved record average quarterly production totaling 30,770 boe/d (28% condensate, 41% total liquids), representing a 32% quarterly increase over Q2 2021 production of 23,336 boe/d (31% condensate, 46% total liquids), and a 12% increase over Q1 2022 production of 27,581 boe/d (29% condensate, 43% total liquids). In April 2022, the Company achieved its highest single month production rate to date averaging 35,830 boe/d. Subsequently, production volumes in the quarter were negatively impacted by planned third-party processing facility outages including a 24 day turnaround at the Veresen Midstream Hythe Plant, and an 11 day turnaround at the Keyera Wapiti Plant;

The Company realized a record operating netback ( 1) of $41.97/boe, an increase of 114% over Q2 2021 and an 11% increase over Q1 2022. Excluding the realized loss on commodity risk management contracts of $10.51/boe, the Company’s field operating netback ( 1) for Q2 2022 was $52.48/boe;

The Company also achieved record adjusted funds flow from operations of $110.4 million ($0.58 per share basic and $0.39 per share fully diluted), more than tripling its adjusted funds flow from operations of $35.5 million in Q2 2021, while representing a 28% or $24.1 million increase from Q1 2022 adjusted funds flow from operations of $86.3 million;

of $110.4 million ($0.58 per share basic and $0.39 per share fully diluted), more than tripling its adjusted funds flow from operations of $35.5 million in Q2 2021, while representing a 28% or $24.1 million increase from Q1 2022 adjusted funds flow from operations of $86.3 million; Total capital expenditures, including capitalized G&A, were $77.8 million during the three months ended June 30, 2022. The Company continued its 2022 capital program with 10 wells drilled and 9 wells completed in the quarter;

In Q2 2022, the Company generated record free cash flow of $32.6 million, representing 30% of its adjusted funds flow from operations (as compared to the three months ended June 30, 2021 – free cash flow deficit of $12.1 million). In executing its return of capital to shareholders plan, the Company utilized $14.0 million or 43% of the free cash flow to repurchase common shares during the quarter, with the remainder allocated to deleveraging its balance sheet. The Company anticipates that it will continue to produce free cash flow throughout the remainder of 2022 which it will direct towards further deleveraging and share repurchases;

of $32.6 million, representing 30% of its adjusted funds flow from operations (as compared to the three months ended June 30, 2021 – free cash flow deficit of $12.1 million). In executing its return of capital to shareholders plan, the Company utilized $14.0 million or 43% of the free cash flow to repurchase common shares during the quarter, with the remainder allocated to deleveraging its balance sheet. The Company anticipates that it will continue to produce free cash flow throughout the remainder of 2022 which it will direct towards further deleveraging and share repurchases; As previously announced, the Company commenced its inaugural Normal Course Issuer Bid (“ NCIB ”) in Q4 2021. In the quarter ended June 30, 2022, Pipestone purchased 2,826,100 common shares for cancellation at a weighted average price of $4.95 per share for a total consideration of $14.0 million including related commissions and fees. Subsequent to the quarter, and up to the date of this release, the Company has purchased an additional 1,300,000 common shares for cancellation at a weighted average price of $3.80 per share. Since the commencement of the NCIB program, the Company has purchased a total of 6,559,800 common shares at a weighted average price of $4.50 per share. Pipestone intends to continue to utilize its NCIB throughout 2022 as part of its commitment to providing shareholder returns; and

In the quarter ended June 30, 2022, Pipestone purchased 2,826,100 common shares for cancellation at a weighted average price of $4.95 per share for a total consideration of $14.0 million including related commissions and fees. Subsequent to the quarter, and up to the date of this release, the Company has purchased an additional 1,300,000 common shares for cancellation at a weighted average price of $3.80 per share. Since the commencement of the NCIB program, the Company has purchased a total of 6,559,800 common shares at a weighted average price of $4.50 per share. Pipestone intends to continue to utilize its NCIB throughout 2022 as part of its commitment to providing shareholder returns; and

The Company realized robust returns on invested capital, with Q2 2022 annualized ROCE and CROIC of 44% and 41%, respectively, as compared to Q2 2021 annualized ROCE and CROIC of 14% and 19%, respectively.

(1) See “Advisory Regarding Non-GAAP Measures - Non-GAAP measures” advisory.





Pipestone Energy Corp. – Financial and Operating Highlights



Three months ended June 30,

Six months ended June 30,

($ thousands, except per unit and per share amounts) 2022

2021 2022

2021 Financial Sales of liquids and natural gas $ 210,380 $ 82,319 $ 363,910 $ 153,804 Cash from operating activities 129,599 33,732 193,611 51,829 Adjusted funds flow from operations(1) 110,438 35,498 196,755 63,740 Per share, basic 0.58 0.19 1.03 0.33 Per share, diluted(4) 0.39 0.13 0.69 0.23 Capital expenditures 77,790 47,553 155,749 93,842 Free cash flow (deficit)(1) 32,648 (12,055 ) 41,006 (30,102 ) Income (loss) and comprehensive income (loss) 82,095 (1,190 ) 109,147 (2,144 ) Per share, basic 0.43 (0.01 ) 0.57 (0.01 ) Per share, diluted(4) 0.29 (0.01 ) 0.39 (0.01 ) Adjusted EBITDA(1) 115,044 39,722 206,083 72,229 Annualized cash return on invested capital (CROIC)(1) 41 % 19 % 37 % 17 % Annualized return on capital employed (ROCE)(1) 44 % 14 % 39 % 12 % Net debt (end of period)(1) 191,563 208,027 Net debt to annualized adjusted fund flow from operations for the trailing period(1)



0.4x



1.5x



0.5x



1.6x Available funding (end of period)(1) 87,623 16,586 Amount purchased under NCIB 14,049 - 21,230 - Common shares purchased under NCIB (000s) 2,826 - 4,311 - Common shares outstanding (000s) (end of period) 188,437 191,548 Weighted-average basic shares outstanding (000s) 190,224 191,466 190,862 191,180 Weighted-average diluted shares outstanding (000s)(4) 285,966 278,668 286,563 278,247 Operations Production Condensate (bbls/d) 8,428 7,345 8,197 7,175 Other natural gas liquids (NGLs) (bbls/d) 4,137 3,211 4,000 2,980 Total NGLs (bbls/d) 12,565 10,556 12,197 10,155 Crude oil (bbls/d) 79 83 56 87 Natural gas (Mcf/d) 108,754 76,180 101,590 73,369 Total (boe/d)(2) 30,770 23,336 29,185 22,470 Condensate and crude oil (mix of total production) 28 % 32 % 28 % 33 % Total liquids (mix of total production) 41 % 46 % 42 % 46 % Average realized prices(3) Condensate (per bbl) 133.44 76.56 127.61 70.96 Other NGLs (per bbl) 61.18 26.32 58.44 26.54 Total NGLs (per bbl) 109.65 61.27 104.93 57.93 Crude oil (per bbl) 128.74 68.79 121.61 63.97 Natural gas (per Mcf) 8.50 3.31 7.13 3.49 Netbacks Revenue (per boe) 75.13 38.76 68.89 37.82 Realized loss on commodity risk management contracts (per boe) (10.51 ) (5.09 ) (7.89 ) (4.72 ) Royalties (per boe) (5.96 ) (0.24 ) (5.14 ) (0.92 ) Operating expense (per boe) (12.88 ) (11.11 ) (12.01 ) (10.89 ) Transportation expense (per boe) (3.81 ) (2.72 ) (3.89 ) (2.67 ) Operating netback (per boe)(1) 41.97 19.60 39.96 18.62 Adjusted funds flow netback (per boe)(1) 39.44 16.72 37.25 15.67

(1) See “Advisory Regarding Non-GAAP Measures - Non-GAAP measures advisory.

(2) For a description of the boe conversion ratio, see “Oil and Gas Measures - Basis of barrel of oil equivalent”. References to crude oil in production amounts are to the product type “tight oil” and references to natural gas in production amounts are to the product type “shale gas”. References to total liquids include oil and natural gas liquids (including condensate, butane and propane).

(3) Figures calculated before hedging.

(4) Weighted-average number of diluted shares outstanding for the purpose of calculating diluted income and comprehensive income and adjusted funds flow from operations per share in the 2022 period presented includes 92,439,513 common shares that are issuable at the discretion of convertible preferred shareholders as of June 30, 2022 for no additional proceeds to the Company (June 30, 2021 – 86,667,329 common shares issuable). The convertible preferred shares have a total convertible value of $78.6 million at June 30, 2022 (June 30, 2021 - $73.7 million) and are convertible on a conversion ratio equal to the quotient of (i) the liquidation preference of $1,000 per convertible preferred share, subject to adjustment, divided by (ii) the conversion price of $0.85 per share. The impact of other dilutive instruments is also factored into this calculation as applicable.

OPERATIONS UPDATE:

Development Map:

A chart accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/06e1c83d-32f6-4e35-93f1-9bdc4781fa44

Drilling & Completions Update:

During the second quarter, Pipestone rig released six wells on the 2-32 pad, and four of a total six planned wells on the 14-19 pad. The Company plans to drill an additional 9.5 net wells during 2022.

The Company also completed its 12-36 eastern step-out well, two delineation wells southeast off the 9-14 pad, and the six wells located at its 2-32 pad. Pipestone plans to complete an additional 7.5 net wells during the remainder of 2022.

New Well Results:

During Q2 2022, Pipestone brought on stream four wells on the 2-25 padsite, which are piloting reduced inter-well spacing of 200m, as compared to the offset 15-25 pad spacing at 300m. Additionally, this pad includes the Company’s first well landed in the uppermost Montney ‘A’ zone. Over the first 30 days on production, these wells are producing at or above type curve expectations, with the wells averaging 4.5 MMcf/d raw gas + 551 bbl/d wellhead condensate (condensate gas ratio of ~123 bbl/MMcf). The Montney ‘A’ well is performing in-line with the Montney ‘B’ wells on both an absolute rate and condensate gas ratio basis.

During July 2022, production testing began on two delineation wells that were drilled southeast off the 9-14 pad, including a well landed in each of the Montney ‘B’ and Montney ‘D’ zones. The Company is encouraged by the preliminary test results. The Montney ‘B’ well has been flowing for ~8 days, at an average rate of 3.6 MMcf/d raw gas + 315 bbl/d wellhead condensate (condensate gas ratio of ~88 bbl/MMcf), with an average H 2 S reading of 3%. This result is in-line with our type curve expectations for this area and de-risks a significant portion of the asset that is currently unbooked. The Montney ‘D’ (Lower Montney) well flowed up casing for 24 hours, at an average rate of 4.8 MMcf/d raw gas + 708 bbl/d wellhead condensate (condensate gas ratio of ~148 bbl/MMcf) at a flowing pressure of ~10,000 kPa, with an H 2 S content range of 11 - 15%. Further testing and diagnostic work for the well is ongoing. Of note, Pipestone’s in-field gathering system is licensed for up to 8% H 2 S, as compared to a current field average H 2 S content of ~4.5%; the Company is currently producing wells with higher sour gas content by utilizing lower H 2 S Montney wells and sweet fuel gas to blend at various padsites, a strategy which will be replicated in the future on the 9-14 pad.

2022 Production Outlook:

During July 2022, which included 2 days of the planned turnaround at the Keyera Wapiti Gas Plant, corporate production averaged ~33,000 boe/d. During Q3 2022, the Company expects production to average 31,000 – 33,000 boe/d, which includes a 24-day planned turnaround at the Tidewater Gas Plant in September. The expansion of the 8-15 compressor (from 90 MMcf/d to 120 MMcf/d) is still expected to be in-service during Q4 2022, supporting forecast average fourth quarter volumes in excess of 37,000 boe/d. Pipestone is pleased to reconfirm its full year 2022 production guidance of 31,000 – 33,000 boe/d.

2022

Guidance 2023

Forecast 2024

Forecast Price Forecast US$95 WTI | $5.00 AECO | $0.80 CAD US$90 WTI | $4.00 AECO | $0.80 CAD Full Year Production (boe/d) 31,000 – 33,000 40,000 – 42,000 46,000 – 48,000 AT Cash Flow (C$ MM) $380 - $420 $510 $445 Capex (C$ MM) $225 - $235 $250 $200 Free Cash Flow (C$ MM) $155 - $185 $260 $245 NCIB Purchases ($MM $50 - $60 $50 $50 (Net Debt) / Net Cash ($MM)



($95) – ($75)

net debt $125

net cash $320

net cash LTM Debt / Cash Flow (x) 0.2x n.a. n.a.

Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results Conference Call

Second quarter results are expected to be released before market open on August 10, 2022. A conference call has been scheduled for August 10, 2022 at 9:00 a.m Mountain Time (11:00 a.m Eastern Time) for interested investors, analysts, brokers, and media representatives.

Conference Call Details:

Please use the following participant registration URL to register for the Q2 2022 Financial Results Conference Call: https://register.vevent.com/register/BI24d63769265843a3b052eaaec478af62

This link will provide each registrant with a toll-free dial in number and a unique PIN to connect to the call.

Pipestone Energy Corp.

Pipestone is an oil and gas exploration and production company focused on developing its large contiguous and condensate rich Montney asset base in the Pipestone area near Grande Prairie. Pipestone expects to grow its production to 32 Mboe/d (midpoint) in 2022 and to approximately 55 Mboe/d by exit 2025, while generating significant free cash flow and de-leveraging the business. Pipestone is committed to building long term value for our shareholders while maintaining the highest possible environmental and operating standards, as well as being an active and contributing member to the communities in which it operates. Pipestone has achieved certification of all its production from its Montney asset under the Equitable Origin EO100TM Standard for Responsible Energy Development. Pipestone shares trade under the symbol PIPE on the TSX. For more information, visit www.pipestonecorp.com .

Crude Oil, Condensate and other Natural Gas Liquids and Natural Gas bbl barrel Mcf thousand cubic feet bbls/d barrels per day MMcf million cubic feet boe barrel of oil equivalent Mcf/d thousand cubic feet per day boe/d barrel of oil equivalent per day GJ Gigajoule; 1 Mcf of natural gas is about 1.05 GJ Mboe/d thousand barrels of oil equivalent per day MMcf/d million cubic feet per day NGL natural gas liquids, consisting of ethane (C 2 ), propane (C 3 ) and butane (C 4 ) condensate Pentanes plus (C 5 +) separated at the field level and C 5 + separated from the NGL mix at the facility level