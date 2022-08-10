Global Connected Home Market Analysis Report 2022-2027 - Entertainment, Information and Remote Work Needs are Driving Innovations in the Market

Dublin, Aug. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Connected Home Market by Technology, Computing Type, Service Provider Type, Application, User Interface, Connection Type and Deployment 2022 - 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report assesses the connected home marketplace, including major industry players, and solutions. The role of AI, IoT, and supporting technologies is evaluated with an analysis of current market inhibitors and solutions.



The report also includes analysis of immersive and interactive solutions including the use of virtual reality-based gaming and video watching as well as interfaces and equipment used, which includes virtual controllers, gesture and motion sensors.



The report also evaluates smart vehicle integrated applications including voice assistance, home configuration, emergency alerts, synchronization, and more. The report provides market forecasts for major market segments, sub-segments, and regional expectations for the period 2022 through 2027.

One of the lessons learned from the COVID-19 pandemic is that the smart home has become an extension of the smart workplace for many workers. The author sees integration between business communications and collaboration solutions and smart home technologies as a high growth area for application developers and systems integrators. The publisher believes this trend will provide a substantial boost for stand-alone applications as well as pre-integrated and do-it-yourself (DIY) solutions.



The definition of a smart home was once relegated solely to home automation as defined by residences equipped with special capabilities that enable residents to remotely control an array of home electronic devices. This includes controlling many different home components such as lighting, appliances, entertainment, security, and more.

However, the notion of the smart, connected home is evolving as supporting technologies evolve, providing solutions for greater intelligence, connectivity, and control. Connected homes are becoming the focal point of virtually all consumer electronics and appliances as well as a point of interface for other consumer durable goods such as automobiles.



The connected homes marketplace has been slow, but steady, building a firm base of support. The publisher projects an even more pronounced growth trajectory starting in the 2022 to 2024 period. In fact, consumer perceptions have evolved over the last four years towards the expectation that apartments, condos, and newly constructed detached homes should be "move-in-ready" with respect to connectivity.



This equates to pre-wired Ethernet as well as some type of gateway device, such as a wireless broadband router, which is relied upon for connectivity outside the home via the Internet. Various local area wireless technologies are employed for device-to-device and device to controller communications. In addition, especially the older generation is appreciative of pre-established smart home devices ranging from smart plugs to Virtual Personal Assistants (VPA) that enable an ambient user experience for applications and services via a voice-based control interface.



The connected home market is also to become much more robust with the integration of various artificial intelligence (AI) technologies. The author sees the evolution of smart speakers for consumer markets and intelligent agent solutions for the business segment aligning closely with the evolution of AI and Internet of Things (IoT) technologies in general. For example, the virtual personal assistant market is anticipated to hit a high-growth inflection point as open-source software and APIs become available for application development.



AI engines behind leading smart home VPAs are rapidly improving, which includes a more conversational intelligence. As the interface between humans and computers evolves from an `operational` interface (websites and traditional apps) to an increasingly more `conversational` interface, expectations about how humans communicate, consume content, use apps, and engage in commerce will change dramatically.

The publisher has seen this in many instances as part of our Artificial Intelligence of Things (AIoT) research practice focused on how AIoT solutions are being deployed to achieve more efficient IoT operations, improve human-machine interactions and enhance data management and analytics.



Many AIoT applications are currently retail product-oriented and often focus on the implementation of cognitive computing in consumer appliances and smart home devices.

For example, smart home technology would be considered a part of AIoT as smart appliances learn through human interaction and response. AIoT is transformational and mutually beneficial for solutions that involve both technologies as AI adds value to IoT through machine learning capabilities and IoT adds value to AI through connectivity, signaling, and data exchange.

Select Report Findings:

Smart speakers in connected home solutions in North America will reach $32.5B by 2027

Edge computing support of connected homes in South America will reach $312.9M by 2027

COVID-19 reinforces the dominant market trend that connected homes are extensions of the smart workplace

Currently, many AIoT use cases are very retail product-oriented, but this is set to change as smart, connected homes integrate cognitive computing with IoT

Key Topics Covered:



1.0 Executive Summary



2.0 Introduction

2.1 Market Definition

2.2 Connected Home Fundamentals

2.3 Smart Products in the Connected Home

2.4 Connected Home System Elements

2.4.1 Voice-Based Assistants

2.4.2 Connected Devices

2.4.3 Networking

2.4.3.1 Wireless Mesh Networks

2.4.3.2 IoT Wireless Protocols

2.5 Business Growth Challenges

2.5.1 Privacy and Preference Controls

2.5.2 Device Interoperability

2.5.3 Overcoming Technical Hurdles

2.5.4 Addressing Diversified Customer Needs

2.5.5 Non-Compliant Devices

2.6 Connected Home Benefits



3.0 Companies and Solutions

3.1 Abode

3.2 Amdocs

3.3 Amazon

3.4 Apple Inc.

3.5 ARM Holdings

3.6 Arrayent Inc.

3.7 August Home, Inc.

3.8 Axiros

3.9 Blue Clover Devices

3.10 Bosch

3.11 Chamberlain Group

3.12 Cognitive Systems Corp.

3.13 Crestron Electronics Inc.

3.14 Ecobee

3.15 Ecovacs Robotics

3.16 Essence Group

3.17 General Electric

3.18 Google

3.19 Hewlett-Packard

3.20 Honeywell

3.21 Hubitat

3.22 Insteon

3.23 Jasper (Cisco)

3.24 Kangaroo

3.25 Lexi Devices, Inc.

3.26 LG Electronics

3.27 Leviton Manufacturing Co., Inc.

3.28 Marvell

3.29 Mycroft

3.30 Nest (Google)

3.31 Netgear

3.32 Netgem

3.33 Oregan Networks Ltd.

3.34 Philips

3.35 Proto Homes

3.36 Qualcomm

3.37 Scout Alarm

3.38 Samsung Electronics

3.39 SharkNinja

3.40 SmartThings

3.41 Technicolor

3.42 Whirlpool

3.43 Vera Control, Ltd.

3.44 Wink



4.0 Select Organizations and Standards Groups

4.1 Consumer Technology Association

4.2 Ethernet Alliance

4.3 Home Technology Association

4.4 National Home Builders Association

4.5 Smart Homes and Buildings Association

4.6 WiFi Alliance

4.7 ZigBee Alliance

4.8 Z-Wave Alliance



5.0 Global Connected Homes by Target Market 2022 - 2027

5.1 Global Connected Home 2022 - 2027

5.2 Connected Home Living Space vs. Workspace 2022 - 2027

5.3 Connected Home by Office Type 2022 - 2027

5.4 Connected Home by Region 2022 - 2027

5.5 Connected Home by Dwelling Type 2022 - 2027



6.0 Global Connected Home Market by Apps and Solutions 2022 - 2027

6.1 Connected Home by Smart Product Segment 2022 - 2027

6.2 Connected Home by Deployment Type 2022 - 2027

6.3 Connected Home Service Providers 2022 - 2027

6.4 Connected Home by Technology 2022 - 2027

6.5 Connected Home by Cloud Computing Type 2022 - 2027

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ovvokn