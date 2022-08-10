AmeriCorps Announces Funding Opportunity for Native Nations

WASHINGTON, D.C., Aug. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AmeriCorps, the federal agency for national service and volunteerism, announced today the 2023 AmeriCorps State and National Native Nations Grants and Planning Competition. Each year, AmeriCorps invests in federally recognized American Indian and Alaska Native Nations or Native-led organizations to address their communities’ greatest needs through national service programs.

"AmeriCorps is committed to building nation-to-nation partnerships across Indian Country and increasing economic opportunity nationwide,” said Michael D. Smith, AmeriCorps CEO. “This continued investment will make national service more accessible to our partner tribes while ensuring we uphold our commitment to grant equity.”

Through the 2023 notice of funding opportunity, AmeriCorps seeks to prioritize the investment of national service resources into disaster services like COVID-19 response, economic opportunities, education, Traditional Ecological Knowledge, Indigenous language, civic and social engagement, healthy futures and veterans and military families.

Opportunities include three-year operating grants which engage AmeriCorps members in time-limited-service commitments and one-year planning grants to develop programs that implement evidence-based solutions to community needs.

The application deadline is Wednesday, April 5, 2023 at 5 p.m. Eastern Time. AmeriCorps expects to notify successful applicants in July 2023. Read more details about the grant criteria and technical assistance opportunities, including how to submit an application.

AmeriCorps has a long commitment of supporting American Indian and Alaska Native Tribes and Native-led organizations, partnering to address the critical issues unique to their communities, and leveraging the culture of service that has existed in tribal communities for generations. In July 2022, AmeriCorps awarded more than $4.2 million in national service resources and grants to 13 American Indian and Alaska Native Nations and Native-led entities.

This investment is part of the Biden-Harris Administration’s larger commitment to create lasting change in Indian Country by strengthening tribal communities through education and economic development.

