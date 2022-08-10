Cornerstone Health Solutions Announces New Name and Brand

BOSTON, Aug. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cornerstone Health Solutions, an industry leader who builds and strengthens specialty pharmacy accelerator programs for hospitals and health systems, announced today that it has completed a major rebranding to become Clearway Health. The new name and brand identity are inspired by the company's heritage - from its beginnings at Boston Medical Center Health System to reinventing itself to lead the growth of specialty pharmacy as an innovative partner and strategic participant in the integrated care team and revenue-producing service line for the clients Clearway Health serves.

"Clearway Health's beginning at Boston Medical Center Health System is a legacy unlike any other in our industry," said Nicole Faucher, President. "Our team has lived and experienced the challenges our clients face each day. The specialty pharmacy programs that Clearway Health creates and leads for our clients are defined by experiences and results that are proven. The Clearway Health name unifies us with our clients and the services they know and trust, as we redefine partnership together."

At the core of the new brand, the word "clearway" is the area at the end of the runway where an airplane makes its initial climb. The name Clearway Health reflects the take-off point in client partnerships where Clearway Health joins with hospitals and health systems to improve access to care and manage the complex medication needs of patient populations - strengthening the patient experience and driving revenue for clients. The logo upholds Clearway Health's unwavering dedication to clients, representing the cornerstone of its legacy in the center and surrounded by the rocketing growth clients experience through our partnership.

Visit the website at www.clearwayhealth.com to experience the transformation.

The launch took place at the 340B Coalition Summer Conference in National Harbor, Maryland on Aug. 1-3, 2022. You will find Clearway Health at industry events throughout 2022, including National Association for Specialty Pharmacy (NASP) in September, Health Connect Partners Fall Hospital Pharmacy Conference in October, Becker's Hospital Review CEO + CFO Roundtable in November and ASHP Midyear 2022 Clinical Meeting and Exhibition in December.

About Clearway Health

Clearway Health partners with hospitals and health systems to build or strengthen their own specialty pharmacy program, improve access to care and provide personalized support to vulnerable patients, families, providers and care teams to eliminate barriers and ensure medications are received on time.

Born out of Boston Medical Center, Clearway Health emerged as a solution to improve access to care and manage the complex medication needs of patient populations. A group of solution-seekers created a specialty pharmacy program to serve Boston Medical Center and its patients. Now, Clearway Health serves hospitals, health systems and the communities of patients they care for - providing a service that's been proven, lived and experienced by our team.

To learn more, visit www.clearwayhealth.com.

