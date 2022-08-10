FactSet Appoints Kate Stepp as Chief Technology Officer

NORWALK, Conn., Aug. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FactSet ("FactSet" or the “Company”) (NYSE: FDS) (NASDAQ: FDS) today announced the appointment of Kate Stepp as Chief Technology Officer (CTO), effective September 1, 2022. Stepp will report directly to FactSet’s CEO, Phil Snow. As a 14-year veteran of FactSet, Stepp brings her significant engineering, product, and organizational knowledge to the role of leading the Company’s Technology organization and overseeing its digital transformation strategy.



“The role of CTO and the Technology organization are critically important to the success of FactSet and our clients,” said Snow. “Kate is an inspiring leader and collaborator. I am confident that under her leadership, FactSet will continue our focus on innovation and commitment to delivering our clients the best content and workflow solutions. Kate’s perspective of the company and deep knowledge of the industry will be instrumental in our goal of attracting, retaining, and growing outstanding talent within FactSet’s Technology organization.”

Stepp joined FactSet in 2008 and is currently Senior Director of Product Management within FactSet’s Research and Advisory workflow solutions business. Prior to this role, she was Senior Director of Engineering within FactSet’s Research workflow solutions business. During Stepp’s tenure at FactSet she has been a key contributor to many strategic initiatives, including FactSet’s web offering, cognitive-powered insights, and FactSet for CRM. She holds a B.S. in Computer Science from Carnegie Mellon University. Stepp will continue to be based in London.

“My experience working with clients as part of both the product and engineering organizations has highlighted a strong need to drive efficiency through advanced cognitive capabilities, meaningful content integrations, and end-to-end workflow automation,” said Stepp. “I look forward to partnering across the organization to ensure we continue to deliver the modern, client-centric solutions for which FactSet is known.”

Stepp will succeed Gene Fernandez, who will continue with FactSet through November 2022 to ensure a smooth transition. “Over the last five years, Gene has been committed to driving our technology transformation and has been an integral member of our executive leadership team,” said Phil Snow. “We thank him for his many contributions and wish him well in his next chapter.”

