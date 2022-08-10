Infinidat Expands Guarantees Program with Industry’s First Cyber Storage Guarantee on Primary Storage

WALTHAM, Mass., Aug. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Infinidat, a leading provider of enterprise storage solutions, today announced an expansion of its guaranteed Service Level Agreement (SLA) program. Infinidat is making available the industry’s first cyber storage guarantee for recovery on primary storage – the InfiniSafe® Cyber Storage guarantee. This ensures that enterprises and service providers recover and restore their data at near-instantaneous speed in the wake of a cyberattack by using a guaranteed immutable snapshot dataset with a guaranteed recovery time of one minute or less. The company is also announcing a new performance guarantee across its InfiniBox® platforms. The new guarantees join Infinidat’s existing 100% availability guarantee, which was announced in 2019.



“At our core, Infinidat consistently delivers unmatched enterprise SLAs and a differentiated customer experience that set us apart and exemplify our unconventional approach,” said Phil Bullinger, CEO, Infinidat. “With the introduction of our InfiniSafe Cyber Storage guarantee, our assured SLAs now span across availability, performance and recovery operations to meet the most demanding data center requirements, demonstrating that our customers are always at the center of what we do as a market leader.”

Eric Burgener, Research Vice President, Infrastructure Systems Group, IDC, said, “Over the last decade, IT infrastructure vendors have been adding guarantees on their storage platforms that have definitively improved the ownership experience for enterprise storage, but they have always stayed away from the topics of performance and recovery time. With their new performance and cyber storage recovery guarantees, Infinidat is breaking new ground in these areas in ways that drive meaningful value for their enterprise customers.”

Cyber resilient storage is among the most important and highly demanded requirements of enterprises today to ensure exceptional cybersecurity and combat cyberattacks across the entire storage estate and data infrastructure. In recent research, IDC found that 87% of organizations impacted by ransomware in the past year had to pay a ransom to recover their data. Infinidat helps organizations avoid having to pay the ransom, yet still retrieve their data, uncompromised and intact, through rapid cyber recovery. The company recently extended cyber resilience to its InfiniBox and InfiniBox™ SSA II enterprise storage platforms with the InfiniSafe Reference Architecture, allowing Infinidat to provide its immutability snapshot guarantee and the recovery time of immutable snapshots at one minute or less. InfiniSafe was earlier announced on the InfiniGuard® modern data protection and purpose-built backup platform in February this year.

The InfiniBox and InfiniBox SSA II platforms for enterprise primary storage deployments are not only the most cyber resilient and most reliable storage solutions in the industry, but also the highest performing. Given the powerful and consistent performance of the InfiniBox platforms, Infinidat is adding a performance guarantee. This performance guarantee assures customers that Infinidat’s primary storage platforms will outperform their existing storage products in their production environments. Infinidat works closely with customers to identify their specific needs for performance and analyze the requirements for each specific workload. Once the workload performance requirements are profiled, Infinidat will provide service level agreements aligned with the specific performance requirements profile and analysis of those workloads.

The newly announced InfiniBox SSA II continues Infinidat’s delivery of the industry’s most performant enterprise storage platforms. The InfiniBox SSA II provides lower latency than any other comparable enterprise storage platform in the industry, delivering an unprecedented 35 microseconds of latency. This enables customers to have optimal application and workload performance, as well as substantial storage consolidation driving increased efficiency and reduced total cost.

From the earliest InfiniBox installations, Infinidat has earned an unprecedented reputation for product quality and reliability from an enterprise community that has zero tolerance for downtime. Every system is designed for zero downtime over the course of its lifecycle and comes with a 100% availability guarantee.

All four of the Infinidat SLA guarantees are available across all of Infinidat’s consumption models: FLX (Infinidat’s storage-as-a-service offering), Elastic Pricing, and traditional purchase. Feedback from customers and channel partners about this broader SLA program has been extremely positive.

“With Infinidat’s new InfiniSafe cyber storage guarantee, we do not have to be worried about whether we will be able to recover from a malware or ransomware attack. We know Infinidat's immutable snapshot technology will be there to help us bounce back without compromise,” said Cole Thompson, President & CEO of Virtual Data Corp. “Just as Infinidat delivered on its 100% availability guarantee, we know Infinidat will do the same with its cyber recovery and performance guarantees. It sets a new benchmark.”

“As part of our disaster recovery preparedness, we look for solutions and assurances that will help us minimize any potential impact of a cyberattack or any other kind of disaster. Knowing that Infinidat guarantees rapid cyber recovery based on its InfiniSafe immutable snapshot capability, as well as high performance, we could add this to our data center toolkit that we know our supplier will deliver,” said Laurent Ulrich, Head of IT at Justice Court of Basel, Switzerland. “In this day and age, according to the cloud strategy we’re just writing, this kind of guaranteed SLA can make all the difference in the world for an enterprise and gives us peace of mind with Infinidat’s powerful commitment.”

"Today's enterprise customers are looking for the best in their solution sets, especially in storage - where all their corporate data is stored," said Kirk Sanella, Area Vice President of Sales West, Technologent. "Not only does Infinidat deliver industry acclaimed solutions that solve the critical storage needs of our enterprise accounts, but their guaranteed SLA program shows our customers that Infinidat stands behind their rock-solid solutions. As a large solutions provider, it also offers us a very valuable sales tool with our customers and prospects."

"In today's market, enterprise customers understand the critical role their storage environments play in keeping their corporate data always available, performant, and safe," said Ted Wiessing, COO, OneNeck IT Solutions. "We have used Infinidat at a number of our enterprise accounts and the experience for our customers and for OneNeck has been excellent. With these new SLA guarantees, Infinidat is showing the industry that its award-winning platforms deliver the solutions our enterprise clients need and that Infinidat stands solidly behind their offerings with strong SLA guarantees. Not only do our customers benefit from these guarantees, but, from a channel partner perspective, it gives us another strong message we can deliver to our installed base and prospects."

About Infinidat

Infinidat helps enterprises and service providers empower their data-driven competitive advantage at scale. Infinidat’s software defined storage architecture delivers microsecond latency, 100% availability, and scalability with a significantly lower total cost of ownership than competing storage technologies. The company offers an award-winning portfolio of enterprise storage solutions for primary and secondary storage deployments. The corporate headquarters are based in Herzliya, Israel, and U.S. headquarters in Waltham, Massachusetts. For more information, visit www.infinidat.com .

