Epazz Will Launch Its Metaverse Training Software Called On-Site Remote Assist in the Fourth Quarter; It is Used to Train Technicians and Plumbers Virtually

CHICAGO, Aug. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire – Epazz Inc. (OTC Pink: EPAZ), a mission-critical provider of metaverse solutions, blockchain cryptocurrency mobile apps and cloud-based business software solutions, announced today that its first Metaverse software program will be launched in the Fourth Quarter of 2022.



On-Site Remote Assist is launched by a technician or a plumber in the field to get advice and help from an external expert. The expert in the back office sees the on-site situation and can interact with the technician via voice, video, and augmented reality.

On-Site Remote Assist can integrate with the Field Service Management Solutions to utilize data from maintenance, repair, or service orders.

If unforeseen difficulties happen or lack experience in certain situations, it is a great advantage to involve an expert impromptu to solve problems via live video.

Epazz Founder, Director, and CEO Dr. Shaun Passley commented: “We are excited that our software will be used in the field to train new technicians and plumbers with the help of experienced experts working virtually.”

About Epazz Inc. ( https://www.epazz.com/ )

Epazz Inc. is a mission-critical provider of metaverse solutions, blockchain cryptocurrency mobile apps, cloud-based software company that specializes in providing customized cloud applications to the corporate world, higher-education institutions, and the public sector. Epazz is developing Metaverse business solutions that enable people to collaborate in real-time through virtual reality. Epazz is upgrading its business solutions to be fully integrated into the Metaverse. Epazz will be manufacturing low-cost smart glasses for Metaverse.

SAFE HARBOR

The "Safe Harbor" Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995: Certain statements contained in this press release are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements generally can be identified by the use of forward-looking language, such as "may"; "expect"; "intend"; "estimate"; "anticipate"; "believe"; "continue"; the negative thereof or similar terminology. Such forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties, and other factors that could cause the actual results to differ materially from future results or those implied by such forward-looking statements. Investors are cautioned that any forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, and actual results may differ materially from those contemplated by such forward-looking statements. Epazz Inc. assumes no obligation and has no intention of updating forward-looking statements. It has no obligation to update or correct information prepared by third parties that are not paid for by Epazz Inc. Investors are encouraged to review Epazz Inc.'s public filings on SEC.gov and otcmarkets.com , including its unaudited and audited financial statements and its OTC Markets filings, which contain general business information about the company's operations, results of its operations, and risks associated with the company and its operations.

Contact

For more information, please contact

Investor Relations

investors@epazz.net

312-955-8161

www.epazz.com

