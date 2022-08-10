Kronos Fusion Energy Aims for Fully Commercialized Fusion Generators by 2032

ARLINGTON, Va., Aug. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Record-breaking heat waves and wildfires in Europe and beyond this summer not only cost lives and damaged property but also pushed carbon emissions to record levels. These events demonstrated vividly how climate change represents an enormous threat to human society and how that society urgently needs to find clean new energy sources.

Long been a distant promise on the horizon, fusion is now within reach of being precisely that new kind of clean energy source as, unlike nuclear fission, fusion does not produce radioactive waste because it mimics the way the sun generates its nearly inexhaustible energy. And it's a U.S. company — Kronos Fusion Energy Incorporated — that's at the very vanguard of fusion energy development: It's aiming for full commercialization and monetization of fusion energy generators by 2032.

Kronos Fusion Energy: The How

Kronos Fusion Energy Applications harness advanced quantum computing capabilities to build the technology infrastructure to enable optimized fusion energy generators. Kronos is currently building S.M.A.R.T. (Superconducting, Minimum-Aspect-Ratio Torus); this is the fusion energy device it is building to commercialize fusion energy by taking this generator to market.

SMART is based on decades of cutting-edge research at multiple DOE national labs, and at Kronos, and the design of S.M.A.R.T. is led by industry-heavy hitters.

"The size and weight of the major components, the tiny tolerances for the assembly of major systems, and the diversity of manufacturers combined make the U.S. Commercialization Center an engineering and logistics marvel of enormous proportions," said Priyanca Ford, the founder of Kronos Fusion Energy.

Kronos Fusion Energy: The Who

The founder of Kronos Fusion Energy, Priyanca Ford is a Harvard Business School graduate with decades of experience in mathematics, product management, and structuring large data sets to build technology around world-changing ideas. Her interest in fusion energy technology began when she led the building of end-to-end energy simulations at Edison International to implement a new world ERP system that led to a smarter grid and advanced smart meter technology.

Ford assembled an elite team of military generals, physicists, material scientists, AI/ML experts, and Tokamak engineers to help her bring the company's mission to life. The Founding Board consists of Carl Weggel and Bob Weggel, who have a century's worth of experience in the fusion energy industry and led major fusion energy projects with the DOE/DOD as well as universities and private industry. These products still hold world records in superconducting magnets and tokamak designs. Carl Weggel and Bob Weggel are the lead designers of Kronos' Fusion Energy Incorporated Generator SMART (Superconducting, Minimum-Aspect-Ratio Torus).

Also on the Board of Kronos and added to the Design of SMART are Paul Weiss, Konstantin Batygin, and Sultan Meghji. Driving the Military Applications for Kronos are General (R) Gus Perna, Major General (R) Robin Fontes and Major General (R) Paul Pardew. The team will push to complete the generator's design based on their simulations and begin awarding the first contracts to American industry starting 2023.

Press Release Contact:

Andrea Romero

andrea@sakuramarketingfirm.com

Related Files

9.png

Related Images











Image 1: Kronos Fusion Energy





Kronos Fusion Energy









This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment