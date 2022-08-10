Revolutionary Blockchain-based Dancing Platform, DANSA to Be Launched Soon

NEW YORK, NY, Aug. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dansa, a web 3.0 platform in the decentralized finance [DeFi] market, is set to launch its revolutionary project focusing on the nascent trend, dance-to-earn [D2E]. Dansa combines cutting-edge technology and dance to deliver a non-conventional, new, and suitable platform where players can immerse themselves completely in the art of dancing, bodily movements, music, and uncontrolled interactions with the virtual world.

D2E is a developing trend in the NFT and blockchain spaces that seeks to offer valuable rewards to users. Besides that, D2E sets the stage for millions of spectators, onboarding more people into the worlds of NFTs, web 3.0, and the metaverse. Dansa, as an emerging yet revolutionary platform, is at the forefront of this movement.

Combining the Concept of Dancing and Earning

Dansa blends two different industries with little to no similarities. Dansa will spur millions to lead healthier, happier, and more positive lifestyles. And will offer them a viable opportunity to connect with the world and unlock the numerous possibilities of blockchain. On the Dansa ecosystem, players can share their accomplishments with a global community.

Dansa introduces new concepts to users—Dance-to-earn and Auto-staking.

The "Dance to Earn" Mobile App and How to Get Started

Dansa will launch a user-friendly, intuitive, and super-convenient mobile application that houses an array of exciting and rewarding features.

Users must create an account and compete in various challenges. They can dance to predetermined patterns chosen by the Publisher or randomly freestyle. Dansa allows players to dance when and how long they see fit.

Dansa introduces two dance modes—Solo and Battle. In the latter mode, players can choose to battle their friends or famous dancers. These experienced dancers can sign up on the Idol Mode but must meet specific requirements. In Idol Mode, famous dancers can earn rewards through donations from their fans and supporters.

How Dansa Works

Dancers or players will have to dance according to a sample video. They will record and upload their dance videos, and Dansa will rank them based on "original video similarity."

Dansa integrates an advanced artificial intelligence [AI] tracking technology capable of scanning players' bodily movements. This tracking tool will provide transparency to Dansa and the emerging D2E space. AR technology will guarantee the faster vitality of videos.

Dansa Leverages DeFi and NFT Technologies

Dansa piggybacks on DeFi technology to deliver a platform where token holders earn rewards through the auto-staking feature. The dance-to-earn pioneer platform aims to bring financial freedom to token holders in the remotely easiest way—holding tokens. In the early stages of Dansa, users can earn NFTs when they stake tokens.

Dansa leverages the NFT system and has created two distinct types—Fashion and Stage. The former is given to token holders and will play a pivotal role in the "Dance to Earn" app. Conversely, the latter will serve as a reward to players who stake tokens in the Bank Staking. It will also play a role in the Dance to Earn app in pari passu with NFT Fashion, creating a bubbling space.

Dansa, as a revolutionary platform, aims to pioneer a new trend in the NFT and crypto spaces. Its mobile app will reward players and encourage them to lead energetic, positive, and healthier lifestyles.

About Dansa

Dansa is a web 3.0 platform that combines DeFi, auto-staking, and the emerging dance-to-earn trend. Through a mobile application, Dansa aims to compensate users each time they engage in all dance-related activities.

Social Contact

Telegram: https://t.me/dansa_official

Medium: https://medium.com/@dansaio.official

Twitter: https://mobile.twitter.com/dansa_io

Linktree: https://linktr.ee/dansaoffical

Media Contact

Brand: Dansa

Email: admin@dansa.io

Website: https://www.dansa.io/

PR contact:

info@finpr.agency

https://finpr.agency

SOURCE: Dansa