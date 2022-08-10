Avascular Necrosis Market Size is predicted to reach at USD 1,026 Million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 6.1%, Owing to Increasing Number of Medicines Approvals from Regulatory Agencies

NEW YORK, Aug. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Avascular Necrosis Market size Accounted for USD 611 Million in 2021 and is predicted to be worth USD 1,026 Million by 2030, with a CAGR of 6.1% during the forthcoming period from 2022 to 2030.



During the projected timeframe, the global avascular necrosis market is predicted to expand at consistent revenue CAGR. The growing prevalence of avascular necrosis individuals worldwide is driving the avascular necrosis market profit growth. Avascular necrosis, also known as osteoporosis, is fatal of bone cells caused by a lack of blood flow caused by long-term performance-enhancing drugs used as well as excess drinking or tobacco smoking. Avascular necrosis is asymptomatic in the early stages but eventually causes pain in the buttock, hip, groin, and knee, rather than the thigh, as well as other joints. Avascular necrosis is divided into two types: traumatic & non-traumatic. Traumatic avascular necrosis is defined as the fatal injury of bone cells as a result of trauma caused by cancer treatments or radiation oncology used in treatment for cancer, whereas non-traumatic avascular necrosis is defined as the fatal injury of bone tissue as a result of excessive performance-enhancing drugs use or undesirable drinking and eating behavioral patterns.

Global Avascular Necrosis Market Dynamics

One of the key factors driving strong growth in the avascular necrosis market is the rising incidence of avascular necrosis due to the rise in unhealthy behaviors such as liquor or caffeine consumption or tobacco in the increasing population. A rise in the probability of various chronic conditions such as diabetes as well as sexually transmitted infections, or serious complications to chemotherapy and gland transplants increases the probability of avascular necrosis and hence relates to the avascular necrosis market's growth. The elevated use of performance-enhancing drugs in other treatment options increases the likelihood of avascular necrosis, driving the avascular necrosis market's revenue growth. Technological developments in the intervention of avascular necrosis, as well as an increase in drug development and research for the diagnosis, all contribute to the expansion of the avascular necrosis market.

The ever-increasing number of geriatrics is causing an increase in hip injuries, which will drive the avascular necrosis market during the projected period. Hip injury problems, such as degradation or fractures, can cause obscured blood circulation to the bone, resulting in trauma-related avascular necrosis, which drives the avascular necrosis procedure adoption trends. Alarming instances of hip fractures and automobile accidents, combined with excessive consumption of alcohol are expected to drive the global avascular necrosis market. Excessive corticosteroid use also increases demand for avascular necrosis treatment, resulting in increased sales in the avascular necrosis market.

The demand for the avascular necrosis market is expected to rise due to increased awareness of a non-invasive avascular necrosis therapeutic approach. Even though this health condition is asymptomatic as well as idiopathic, it is raising the responsibility of the population of patients and is connected to people of all ages. The avascular necrosis market will expand due to a rise in the number of activities involving research and development for continuing to develop the innovative drug. Other important avascular necrosis market driving aspects include technological developments for improved osteonecrosis medical therapy and rising demand for non-invasive therapies.

Market Segmentation

The global avascular necrosis market has been segmented by Acumen Research and Consulting based on disease type, treatment type, and sales channel. By disease type, the market is divided into traumatic avascular necrosis, and non-traumatic avascular necrosis. By treatment type, the industry is classified into nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDS) (naproxen sodium, ibuprofen), cholesterol lowing drugs, osteoporosis drugs, blood thinners, and others. By sales channel, the segment is categorized into hospital pharmacies, online pharmacies, and retail pharmacies.

Global Avascular Necrosis Market Regional Outlook

North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa are the regional classification of the global avascular necrosis market. Over the forecast period, the Asia-Pacific avascular necrosis market is projected to expand at the fastest rate. Avascular necrosis in sick people is becoming more prevalent, there are more people seeking therapies, and government campaigns to raise public awareness are all contributing to the market's expenditure increase in the region. Furthermore, the presence of significant inhabitants is among the aspects predicted to dramatically improve the avascular necrosis market's revenue growth. Moreover, the Asia-Pacific avascular necrosis market is projected to expand rapidly over the coming years, owing to rising healthcare spending and an increased proportion of bone diseases in nations such as India, Japan, and China.

Avascular Necrosis Market Players

Some of the prominent avascular necrosis market companies are Teva Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd., GSK, Pfizer, Inc., Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd., Bayer AG, Alkem Labs, Novartis AG, Solara Active Pharma Sciences Limited., Rochem International, Inc., and Dwarkesh Pharmaceuticals Private Limited.

