Nordisk Film Adopts Qlik Cloud Analytics for Operational Efficiencies and Reduced Costs

PHILADELPHIA, Aug. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Qlik ® today announced Nordisk Film, the Nordic region's leading creator and distributor of films, has adopted Qlik Cloud® Analytics to realize operational efficiencies, reduce costs associated with data preparation and analysis, and ultimately expand data-decision making throughout the organization.



Nordisk Film is known as an industry innovator at the forefront of adopting modern technology and solutions that foster new, improved ways of working. Over the last five years, Nordisk Film has been on a journey to deploy strategies that meet modern consumer demands while leveraging fact-based decisions.

Nordisk Film’s prior business intelligence systems required significant maintenance, service, and dedicated storage space and memory. This made the system difficult for users to work with and limited Nordisk’s ability to scale the use of data for decisions. Nordisk Film was also looking to increase collaboration and streamline its different computer systems and data warehouses into a single cloud platform. Nordisk Film chose to move to Qlik Cloud for importing, clearing and analyzing data in order to make more informed business decisions while leveraging Qlik Sense® SaaS.

“Previously we spent a lot of time with maintenance and making sure our internal systems worked,” said Mikkel Hecht Hansen, Head of BI at Nordisk Film. “We migrated our old local platform to a Qlik environment, saving us time and allowing us to take advantage of the latest technical developments and improve our data structure for a more mature approach to analytics.”

For Nordisk Film, it is important to have a cost-effective and scalable platform, while also being able to leverage modern analytics capabilities such as augmented analytics and mobile access.

“Qlik has given us a completely different dimension of new knowledge and opportunities through, among other things, Insight Advisor. Along with an easy and simple security login through Azure AD, Qlik gives us many insights and data-driven facts that help us make better decisions,” said Hansen.

Insight Advisor is the AI assistant built into Qlik Sense that generates advanced analytics and insights using natural language interaction for Nordisk analytics users. Another key innovation in Qlik’s platform that is bringing value to Nordisk is Collaborative Notes, which allows employees to comment or write longer reports directly in the analytics environment. And Qlik being easy-to-learn and applicable to many different business areas has helped Nordisk Film expand analytics adoption across the business.

“Nordisk Film is a great example of an incredible brand that is leveraging Qlik Cloud to accelerate its transformation into a data-driven business,” said Francisco Mateo-Sidron, Senior Vice President EMEA for Qlik. “We look forward to helping Nordisk continue to expand its ability to leverage cloud analytics for impact throughout the entire organization.”

About Nordisk Film

Nordisk Film is a leading Nordic entertainment and experience company focused on storytelling across platforms. We produce, market and distribute film and series, operate a leading Nordic cinema chain, is behind global game studios and PlayStation in the Nordics, and delivers digital gift card solutions to the world. Nordisk Film is a part of the leading Nordic media group Egmont, together with Story House Egmont, TV 2 in Norway, Lindhardt og Ringhof og Cappelen Damm. Egmont is a foundation, and all profits are used to develop media and to help children and young people and support film talents. We bring stories to life.

About Qlik

Qlik’s vision is a data-literate world, where everyone can use data and analytics to improve decision-making and solve their most challenging problems. A private company, Qlik offers real-time data integration and analytics solutions, powered by Qlik Cloud®, to close the gaps between data, insights and action. By transforming data into Active Intelligence, businesses can drive better decisions, improve revenue and profitability, and optimize customer relationships. Qlik serves more than 38,000 active customers in over 100 countries.

