Surgalign Announces Global Settlement Agreement with Resolve Surgical Technologies and RTI Surgical, Inc.

DEERFIELD, Ill., Aug. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Surgalign Holdings, Inc., (NASDAQ: SRGA) a global medical technology company focused on elevating the standard of care by driving the evolution of digital health, today announced that effective August 5, 2022, the Company entered into a global settlement agreement with Pioneer Surgical Technology, Inc. d/b/a Resolve Surgical Technologies and RTI Surgical, Inc. (together “RTI”), relating to the sale of its OEM business in 2020 and the continued relationship the Company has had with RTI since. As part of the settlement, the parties have amended various agreements, including the distribution agreements for spinal implants and biologics.

As per the terms of the agreement, all parties have settled the litigation and released each other from potential claims. The amendments released Surgalign from the obligation to cure a purchase shortfall for the current year and reduced the minimum annual purchase requirements. In addition, the sole-source relationship has been extended for an additional two years with updated supply chain provisions reflecting the separation of Surgalign and Resolve/RTI.

“We are pleased to settle the dispute with Resolve and RTI and look forward to the future business our companies can do together,” said Terry Rich, President and CEO of Surgalign. “The negotiations gave us the opportunity to work through post-split issues that we identified over the past two years, following separation. The newly amended contracts are a better fit for our ongoing relationship and our current business.”

Surgalign and Resolve/RTI separated in July 2020 with the sale of the OEM business. Resolve/RTI continues to provide products distributed by Surgalign in the United States and in approximately 50 countries worldwide.

