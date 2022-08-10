Genasys Inc. to Ring the Nasdaq Closing Bell Today

SAN DIEGO, Aug. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Genasys Inc. (NASDAQ: GNSS), the global leader in critical communications systems and solutions that help keep people safe, today announced that Richard S. Danforth, Chief Executive Officer, will ring the closing bell at Nasdaq MarketSite in New York City's Time Square today, Wednesday, August 10, 2022, at 4:00 p.m. ET.

"We are honored to ring the closing bell to celebrate more than two decades of trading on Nasdaq and architecting the only multichannel critical communications platform that unifies software, hardware and geo-data analytics," said Richard S. Danforth, Chief Executive Officer, Genasys Inc. "The rising occurrence of crises and emergencies is making the world increasingly dangerous. Our comprehensive public and enterprise safety solutions are helping to protect millions of people threatened by natural disasters, epidemics, active shooters, violent civil unrest, and other life-safety hazards. I would like to thank our customers and shareholders for their continued support and our employees for their dedication and commitment."

A live stream of today's Nasdaq Closing Bell will be available at: https://www.nasdaq.com/marketsite/bell-ringing-ceremony



About Genasys Inc.

Genasys® is a global provider of critical communications systems and solutions that help keep people safe. Genasys' unified multichannel platform empowers governments and businesses to deliver real-time geo-targeted alerts, notifications, instructions, and information before, during, and after public safety and enterprise threats.

The Company’s unified software-as-a-service and hardware platform includes Genasys Emergency Management (GEM), Zonehaven™ emergency evacuation resources, National Emergency Warning System (NEWS), Integrated Mass Notification System (IMNS), and LRAD® long-range communication systems.

Genasys systems are in service in more than 100 countries in a range of diverse applications, including public safety, emergency warning, mass notification, critical event management, defense, law enforcement, homeland and critical infrastructure security, and more. For more information, visit genasys.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Except for historical information contained herein, the matters discussed are forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. You should not place undue reliance on these statements. We base these statements on particular assumptions that we have made in light of our industry experience, the stage of product and market development as well as our perception of historical trends, current market conditions, current economic data, expected future developments and other factors that we believe are appropriate under the circumstances. These statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those suggested in the forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, including without limitation the business impact of health crises or outbreaks of disease, such as epidemics or pandemics and how they may affect our supply chain, and other risks and uncertainties, many of which involve factors or circumstances that are beyond the Company's control. Risks and uncertainties are identified and discussed in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. These forward-looking statements are based on information and management's expectations as of the date hereof. Future results may differ materially from our current expectations. For more information regarding other potential risks and uncertainties, see the "Risk Factors" section of the Company's Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2021. Genasys Inc. disclaims any intent or obligation to update those forward-looking statements, except as otherwise specifically stated.

Investor Relations Contact

Kimberly Rogers

Hayden IR