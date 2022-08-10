Bel to Present at the 13th Annual Midwest IDEAS Investor Conference on August 25th in Chicago, IL

JERSEY CITY, N.J., Aug. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bel Fuse Inc. (Nasdaq: BELFA and BELFB) today announced that Farouq Tuweiq, CFO and Lynn Hutkin, Director of Financial Reporting will present and host one-on-one meetings at the Midwest IDEAS Investor Conference on Thursday, August 25, 2022 at The Gwen in Chicago, IL. Bel’s presentation is scheduled to begin at 8 AM Central Time. The presentation will be webcast and may be accessed through the conference host’s main website: https://www.threepartadvisors.com/midwest and in the investor relations section of the company's website at www.belfuse.com. Investors interested in attending the IDEAS conference may contact Jean Marie Young at 631-418-4339.

About Bel

Bel (www.belfuse.com) designs, manufactures and markets a broad array of products that power, protect and connect electronic circuits. These products are primarily used in the networking, telecommunications, computing, military, aerospace, transportation and broadcasting industries. Bel's portfolio of products also finds application in the automotive, medical and consumer electronics markets. Bel's product groups include Magnetic Solutions (integrated connector modules, power transformers, power inductors and discrete components), Power Solutions and Protection (front-end, board-mount and industrial power products, module products and circuit protection), and Connectivity Solutions (expanded beam fiber optic, copper-based, RF and RJ connectors and cable assemblies). The Company operates facilities around the world.

