Data Science Salon Announces Miami Machine Learning Week Focused on Applying AI & Machine Learning in the Enterprise

MIAMI, Aug. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Data Science Salon , the most diverse data science and machine learning community in the US, is proud to host Miami Machine Learning Week on September 20-23rd. The main event of the Machine Learning Week is Data Science Salon Miami on September 21, a one-day conference focusing on AI and machine learning applications in the enterprise, held at Ampersand Studios in Miami Arts District. The intimate event curates data science sessions to bring industry leaders and specialists face-to-face to educate each other on innovative new solutions in artificial intelligence, machine learning, predictive analytics and acceptance around best practices. Data Science Salon attendees are executives, senior data science practitioners, data science managers, analysts, and engineering professionals. The format includes a combination of talks, workshops, and panels with an optional expo and lots of time for networking in a casual environment with entertainment. This year Data Science Salon will also be part of Miami Machine Learning Week with its South FL partners.



Data science approaches in the enterprise are some of the most sophisticated in the practice. Data Science Salon MIA is set to explore and discuss the impacts of those practices. This conference series is designed to be not only informative, but also entertaining. “It's great to find an event like this where everyone can learn from one another in a relaxed environment,” said David Talby, Founder and CTO at John Snow Labs. “Whether you are a senior leader, or an advanced practitioner, you'll definitely find useful information at one of these events.” Past attendees have pointed to the tightly curated content and the ease of networking in such an intimate setting. “We have a reputation for curating the most sophisticated conversations in data science, machine learning and AI today,” said Anna Anisin, Founder of the Data Science Salon Series.

Data Science Salon MIA provides a common framework for thinking about what machine learning and AI means to the enterprise. You will see a mix of use-cases, technical talks, panels, and you will walk away with actionable insights from those working on the frontlines of machine learning in the enterprise. Every major application of machine learning in the enterprise will be covered; 350+ attendees, 25 speakers; cutting-edge research.

This is the home market for the female owned, Data Science Salon, which was launched six years ago and is headquartered in the heart of Miami near the Design District. For more information on the Data Science Salon Miami visit https://datascience.salon/miami/

The Data Science Salon is a unique vertical focused conference which grew into a diverse community of senior data science, machine learning and other technical specialists. The community gathers face-to-face and virtually to educate each other, illuminate best practices and innovate new solutions in a casual atmosphere; you can also tune into their webinars, events, and podcast. Learn more about Data Science Salon at https://datascience.salon/

