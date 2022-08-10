Non-invasive Ventilators Market to Exceed a Valuation of US$ 3.9 Bn by 2031, Note Analysts at TMR

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, Aug. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Transparency Market Research Inc. - The global non-invasive ventilators market share is estimated to reach a value of US$ 3.9 Bn by the end of 2031, according to a research report by Transparency Market Research (TMR). Hence, the market is prognosticated to develop at a CAGR of 5.9% during the forecast period, 2022 to 2031.



The TMR report sheds light on various important aspects including the growth drivers, restraints, R&Ds, opportunities, and recent developments in the non-invasive ventilators market. Moreover, it enlightens readers on the non-invasive ventilators market trends and the list of leading players in the non-invasive ventilators market.

The use of non-invasive ventilator systems is being increasing around the world during the treatment of different respiratory disorders including obstructive sleep apnea. Moreover, these systems are being increasingly used during general surgeries and surgeries owing to trauma. Thus, a surge in the device use is projected to fuel the sales growth in the global non-invasive ventilators market during the forecast period, note analysts at TMR.

Therapeutic devices are being increasingly utilized in the recent years owing to rise in the diagnostic rate of different types of respiratory diseases. This aside, there has been increase in the adoption of these systems across the globe in the recent years owing to many factors including rise in the technological developments in the portable oxygen concentrators and non-invasive ventilators, notes a TMR report on the non-invasive ventilators market.

Non-invasive Ventilators Market: Key Findings

The adoption of non-invasive ventilators is being increasing in the healthcare industry in the recent years owing to their different advantages including the portable nature and high level of efficiency in a wide range of care delivery settings. Hence, non-invasive ventilators are gaining impetus as most preferred systems among both the patients and hospitals. This factor, in turn, is expected to result into notable business opportunities for the global non-invasive ventilators market during the forecast period.

The incidences of complications related to invasive ventilators are being increasing among adult as well as infant patients globally. As a result, there has been a rise in the adoption of non-invasive ventilators globally. This, in turn, is bolstering the global non-invasive ventilators market.

The use of non-invasive ventilation is being rising significantly during the management of acute and chronic respiratory failure in home care settings as well as critical care units. Some of the key advantages of non-invasive ventilation over invasive ventilation include their ability to minimize the infection rate, prevent the artificial airway complications, and reduce the requirements of sedative medications. Moreover, the demand for these devices is being increasing owing to their cost-effective nature, note analysts of a TMR report on the global non-invasive ventilators market.



Non-invasive Ventilators Market: Growth Boosters

Increase in the cases of chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases (COPD) across the globe is fueling the sales growth in the market

Surge in the number of surgical procedures carried out globally is boosting the demand opportunities in the non-invasive ventilators market

Non-invasive Ventilators Market: Regional Analysis

The market is estimated to gain sizable growth prospects in North America during the forecast period owing to many factors including increase in the adoption of advanced technology, rise in the use of advanced ventilators for home care, and the presence of favorable reimbursement policies for respiratory care in the region

The Asia Pacific market is prognosticated to gain prominent business prospects in the forthcoming years owing to the presence of many well-entrenched players from the medical device industry and increase in the patient awareness about respiratory diseases

Non-invasive Ventilators Market: Key Players

Some of the key players profiled in the report are:

Vyaire Medical

Teleflex Incorporated

GE Healthcare

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Medtronic plc.

ResMed, Inc.

Smiths Medical

Dimar s.r.l. Intersurgical Ltd.

O-Two Medical Technologies Inc.

Vygon SA

HAROL S.r.l.

Vapotherm, Inc.

Getinge AB

Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Limited

Non-invasive Ventilators Market Segmentation

Product Type Systems Non-invasive PPV High Flow Nasal Cannula O2 Delivery Other Non-invasive Consumables Mask Humidifiers PEEP Valves Others (tubes, connectors, and etc.)

Application Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease Asthma Respiratory Distress Syndrome Pneumonia Others

End-user Critical Care NICU Care Transport (ambulance) Home Care Settings





Regions Covered

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa



