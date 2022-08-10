E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited Reports Progress in Provisional Investigation of Traditional Chinese Medicine Herbs for Potential Monkeypox Treatment Programs

Fuzhou, Aug. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: EJH) (the “Company” or “E-Home”), a provider of integrated household services in China, today announced that it has begun to receive updates on the potential benefits of specific traditional Chinese medicine (TCM) herbs from its recently launched provisional study into feasible treatment applications of TCM for Monkeypox.

The company announced last month that it had begun a provisional investigation via its majority owned Zhongrun (Fujian) Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (“Zhongrun”), a leading medicine and personal care products operator in China. Since the initial announcement, Zhongrun has supplied leading hospitals, TCM study institutions and TCM pharmaceuticals companies various ranges of TCM herbs for the Monkeypox programs. Now, the company has begun to receive reports on the relative performance of specific TCM herbs in relation to the management and cessation of Monkeypox related symptoms. As such, Zhongrun will begin to selectively ramp up supply of the more beneficial TCM herbs to better foster more in-depth research in the search for a holistic and effective response to the rapidly spreading virus.

Mr. Wenshan Xie, Chairman and CEO of E-Home, commented: “By leveraging our relationship with Zhongrun, in conjunction with leading health professionals and organizations, we have been able to make rapid progress in creating a comprehensive response to the monkeypox virus. Preliminary results have shown that certain TCM treatments have a more robust effect on the symptoms shared by monkeypox infections, such as fever, headaches and exhaustion. With this data in mind, we are keen to make further revisions in our study to bring meaningful results and comprehensive treatment options to the public in the near future.”

About E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited

Established in 2014, E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited is a Nasdaq-listed household service company based in Fuzhou, China. The Company, through its website and WeChat platform "e家快服", provides integrated household services, including 1) installation and maintenance of home appliances and smart homes; 2) Housekeeping, nanny, sister-in-law and cleaning services; 3) Internet elderly care + home-based elderly care; 4) Hospital care; 5) Nanny delivery platform.

After years of development, the Company has entered big health industry with acquisition of Zhongrun (Fujian) Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (“Zhongrun”), a leading medicine and personal care products operator in China and has formed two main services and four auxiliary services targeting at individual consumers (ToC) and business clients (ToB). 1) The ToC business focuses on nanny, sister-in-law, home-based elderly care and cleaning, and family comprehensive service supplemented by other housekeeping services. At present, it has successfully connected with metaverse technology to realize metaverse-based customer service as well as training of domestic workers. The ToB business focuses on public cleaning and cleaning robotic equipment. Four auxiliary services include 1) docking and application of metaverse technology to housekeeping and cleaning industries; 2) online and offline sales of medicine and health food (including nannies and nursing workers); 3) training on nannies and nursing workers to engage in health care in physical stores; 4) human resources (flexible employment).

E-Home has become a modern enterprise of comprehensive service for family life. The Company always adheres to the business philosophy of "solving every issue of customers with heart", and to the code of conduct of "doing everything well with heart". The Company aims to set the benchmark of the household service industry. For more information, visit the Company's website at http://www.ej111.com/ir.html.

Forward-Looking Statement

All statements other than statements of historical fact in this announcement are forward-looking statements in nature within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends that the Company believes may affect its financial condition, results of operations, business strategy and financial needs. Words or phrases such as "may," "will," "expect," "anticipate," "aim," "estimate," "intend," "plan," "believe," "potential," "continue," "is/are likely to" or other similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent occurring events or circumstances, or changes in its expectations, except as may be required by law. Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot assure you that such expectations will turn out to be correct, and the Company cautions investors that actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results and encourages investors to consider risk factors, including those described in the Company's filings with the SEC, that may affect the Company's future results. All forward-looking statements attributable to the Company and its subsidiaries or persons acting on their behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by these risk factors.

