IMAC Holdings, Inc. Adds Stretch Services at The BackSpace

BRENTWOOD, Tenn., Aug. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IMAC Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: BACK) (“IMAC” or the “Company”), announces today the addition of stretching services at The BackSpace. The BackSpace locations now offer chiropractic care, percussion therapy, and stretching services to consumers on arrival, with scheduled appointments, or queuing their position through the BACK.co mobile app.

Launching this month at all The BackSpace locations, the Performance Zone includes passive, active, and isometric stretching for optimal motion and soft tissue support. The BackSpace medical, chiropractic, and physical therapy advisors created a series of stretches critical to motion and fighting the degenerative effects of gravity, injury, and age. An individual session is available for $35 per visit, or $120 per month for a membership.

“The negative impact of stress, arching our back to see technology, and our more sedentary lifestyles are taking a toll on our spines and other joints,” said Dr. Ben Lerner, IMAC’s Chief Operating Officer. “By combining the powerful effects of passive and active stretch, massage, and chiropractic, The BackSpace Performance Zones are taking a comprehensive approach to restoring musculoskeletal health.”

The BackSpace is anchored by chiropractic physicians that deliver manual chiropractic adjustments to manipulate spinal function and alleviate pressure on spinal joints. The price for a chiropractic adjustment remains just $25 per visit, while the membership fee has increased seven dollars to $72 each month.

“We have expanded our audience with the addition of stretching services,” said Jeffrey Ervin, IMAC’s Chief Executive Officer. “The BackSpace Performance Zone is a result of listening to consumers that are interested in stretching and light massage. We have experienced that stretching is a way to deliver additional treatment options without an incremental operating expense.”

The BackSpace is located in select Walmart locations which can be found at www.back.co.

