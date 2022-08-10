NFI subsidiary Alexander Dennis hosts launch of Scotland’s Pathway to Zero Emission Buses

LARBERT, United Kingdom, Aug. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (TSX: NFI, OTC: NFYEF, TSX: NFI.DB) NFI Group Inc. (“NFI”), a leading independent bus and coach manufacturer and a leader in electric mass mobility solutions, subsidiary Alexander Dennis Limited (“Alexander Dennis”) today hosted the launch of Scotland’s Pathway to Zero Emission Buses in Larbert on behalf of the Scottish Government.



Scotland’s Pathway to Zero Emission Buses is the result of the work done by the Scottish Government-led Bus Decarbonisation Taskforce, of which Alexander Dennis is a member alongside key industry stakeholders, bus operators, technology partners and financiers.

Alexander Dennis is pursuing an aggressive new product development agenda for zero emission buses, including new battery-electric and hydrogen fuel cell-electric models. The agenda includes an exciting new product aligning to the pathway’s plans to increase the supply of smaller zero-emission buses. The investment in engineering further underpins the company’s commitment to domestic manufacturing.

Alexander Dennis shared their plans at the last meeting of the Bus Decarbonisation Taskforce at its global headquarters in Larbert, where President and Managing Director Paul Davies hosted fellow taskforce members to launch the pathway with Scottish Government Minister for Transport, Jenny Gilruth.

The launch event was supported by Alexander Dennis customers First Bus and Stagecoach, who brought their new, zero-emission Scottish-built buses to the event.

“We have been leading the transition to zero-emission mobility for a number of years now, doing what we do best, which is investing in innovation,” said Paul Davies, President and Managing Director, Alexander Dennis. “I am delighted to confirm today we are stepping this up further with our extended plans for new product development.

“We pride ourselves on bringing leading products to market that are designed and built in Britain, which allows us to retain our position as innovative leaders of the ZEvolution, the transition to zero-emission mobility. Making new product development commitments at this time is an investment into the future through an attractive product line up that will continue to attract orders and underpin jobs in bus manufacturing.”

NFI is a leader in zero-emission mobility, with electric vehicles operating (or on order) in more than 110 cities in six countries. NFI offers the widest range of zero-emission battery and fuel cell-electric buses and coaches, and its vehicles have completed over 70 million EV service miles.

About NFI

Leveraging 450 years of combined experience, NFI is leading the electrification of mass mobility around the world. With zero-emission buses and coaches, infrastructure, and technology, NFI meets today’s urban demands for scalable smart mobility solutions. Together, NFI is enabling more livable cities through connected, clean, and sustainable transportation.

With 7,500 team members in nine countries, NFI is a leading global bus manufacturer of mass mobility solutions under the brands New Flyer® (heavy-duty transit buses), MCI® (motor coaches), Alexander Dennis Limited (single and double-deck buses), Plaxton (motor coaches), ARBOC® (low-floor cutaway and medium-duty buses), and NFI Parts™. NFI currently offers the widest range of sustainable drive systems available, including zero-emission electric (trolley, battery, and fuel cell), natural gas, electric hybrid, and clean diesel. In total, NFI supports its installed base of over 105,000 buses and coaches around the world. NFI’s common shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange (“TSX”) under the symbol NFI and its convertible unsecured debentures trade on the TSX under the symbol NFI.DB. News and information is available at www.nfigroup.com, www.newflyer.com, www.mcicoach.com, www.nfi.parts, www.alexander-dennis.com, www.arbocsv.com, and www.carfaircomposites.com.

About Alexander Dennis

Alexander Dennis Limited (“ADL”) is a global leader in the design and manufacture of double deck buses and is also the UK’s largest bus and coach manufacturer. ADL offers single and double deck vehicles under the brands of Alexander Dennis and Plaxton, and has over 31,000 vehicles in service in the UK, Europe, Hong Kong, Singapore, New Zealand, Mexico, Canada, and the United States. Further information is available at www.alexander-dennis.com.

