Swimwear Global Market Report 2022: Featuring Key Players American Apparel, Arena Italia, Diana Sport, Eveden Group & Jantzen

The global swimwear market is expected to grow from $19.80 billion in 2021 to $21.04 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.29%. The swimwear market is expected to reach $26.86 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 6.29%.



The swimwear market consists of sales of swimwear by entities (organizations, sole traders, partnership) that refers to garments and accessories worn by those who participate in water-based activities or sports like swimming, beach volleyball, surfing, jet skiing, and leisure activities such as sunbathing and others. It consists of a variety of textiles, including polyester, nylon, spandex, and other blended fibers which has a lot of flexibility and comfort. Swimwear is worn not only while swimming but also for pool parties and other outdoor places such as resorts, beaches, and others.



The main types of swimwear includes women's swim wear, men's swimwear, and googles and swim caps. The women's swimwear refers to garments and accessories worn by women during water-based activities. The fabrics used in the manufacturing of swimwear includes nylon, polyester, spandex, and others, and they are worn by men, women and kids. These products are distributed through online and offline channels.



Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the swimwear market in 2021. The regions covered in the swimwear market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



Growing consumer inclination towards water activities is expected to propel the growth of the swimwear market. The rising popularity of sports activities, particularly for health reasons and the growing number of international water sporting events, are pushing consumers to participate in water sports and recreational activities.

According to a study published in "Trends in Outdoor Swimming Report", the participation in outdoor swimming across the UK increased by 1.5 and 3 times between 2019 and 2020. Overall, there has been an upsurge in outdoor swimming owing to health and recreational benefits, and equally contributing to the growth of the swimwear market.



Developing fabrics that improve their elasticity and efficacy is a key trend in the swimwear market. Elasticity is crucial in swimwear as it shapes the body and keeps the garment firmly against your body. The elastic in swimwear withstands chlorinated water, salt water, and the sun.

The companies operating in the swimwear market are developing innovative fabrics to meet customer-centric demands and increase comfort. For instance, in May 2021, MeUndies, a USA-based manufacturer of activewear launched a new swimwear collection manufactured with fabric sourced from recycled plastic bottles and recycled nylon material. The new fabric is eco-friendly, soft, super-elastic in nature and safe for oceans.

