Cell Analysis Global Market - Forecast to 2029

Cell analysis is important to understand, predict, and ultimately analyze factors that underlie cell health, proliferation, function, and death by using various technologies such as PCR, Sequencing, Microfluidics, Spectrometry, Microscopes, High content analysis and others. All these technologies play a major role in gene, protein and RNA expression analysis of cells, having application in research, diagnosis and therapeutics development. Continuous advancements in technologies significantly revealed the heterogeneity, which will further enhance the cell analysis application.



According to the analysis, the cell analysis global market is expected to grow at a low single digit CAGR from 2022 to 2029 to reach $38,020.6 million by 2029. The rising incidence of infectious and non-infectious diseases and demand for early detection, diagnosis & treatment, increasing government and private funding towards cell based research, increasing advancements in cell imaging technologies to reduce the cost & time during the drug discovery process are driving the cell analysis market. Growing focus on personalized medicine and the introduction of advanced technologies in cell analysis provides immense opportunities to the cell analysis market. However, stringent government regulations, availability of alternative technologies, lack of skilled personnel to use advanced cell analysis Instruments, and the high cost of some of the instruments are expected to hamper the market growth.



The market for cell analysis is segmented based on technique, product, application, end-user and geography. The cell analysis techniques global market is segmented into PCR, Sequencing, Microfluidics and Microarrays, Spectrometry, Microscopy, Cytometry, High Content Analysis, Electrophoresis and Others. Among the techniques, the PCR segment accounted for the largest revenue in 2022. The Sequencing segment is expected to grow at a double digit CAGR from 2022 to 2029.



The cell analysis products market is mainly segmented into consumables, instruments, software and services. Among these, consumables segment commanded the largest revenue in 2022 and is expected to grow at a low single digit CAGR from 2022 to 2029. The software and services segment is expected to grow at a mid single digit CAGR from 2022 to 2029.



The consumables market is further sub-segmented into reagents, assay kits, microplates and others. Among the consumables sub-segments, the assay kits held the largest revenue in 2022. Reagents sub-segment is the fastest growing segment with a mid single digit CAGR from 2022 to 2029.



The instrument segment is further classified into cell counters, cell microarray and microfluidics, liquid handling systems, cytometers, microfluidic devices, high content screening (HCS) systems, microplate readers, PCR devices, sequencing instruments, spectrometer, microscopes and others. Among the instruments, the PCR instruments is commanded the largest revenue of in 2022 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of xx% from 2022 to 2029 to reach $xx million by 2029. Cell Microarrays and Microfluidics are expected to grow at a low single digit CAGR of from 2022 to 2029 due to increasing advancements in microfluidic technologies mainly for single-cell analysis applications.



The application market is categorized based on processes, field, and by therapeutic area. In the process of application, the market is segmented into cellular processes, signal transduction pathways, circulating tumor cells, single-cell analysis, epigenetic target analysis, subpopulation characterization, and drug and candidate screening. Cellular process application accounted for the largest revenue in 2022 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of xx% from 2022 to 2029. The single-cell analysis market is expected to boom at a high single digit CAGR from 2022 to 2029 due to increasing advancement in single-cell technologies. Based on field of application, the market is further segmented into forensic, therapeutics, cell imaging, biomarker research, genomic analysis, stem cell analysis, and diagnostics. Diagnostics held the largest revenue of in 2022. Stem cell analysis is the fastest-growing segment at a mid single digit from 2022 to 2029. The cell imaging market is further segmented into live-cell imaging which commanded revenue of $xx million in 2022 and is expected to grow at a mid single digit CAGR from 2022 to 2029. Based on therapeutic area, the market is further segmented into cancer, infectious disease, genetic testing, immunology, and others. The Infectious diseases accounted for the largest revenue in 2022. Cancer is the fastest-growing segment with a mid single digit CAGR from 2022 to 2029.



The end-users market is segmented into hospitals & diagnostic laboratories, academic and research institutes, contract research organizations (CROs), pharmaceuticals and biotechnology companies, cell banks, and others. Hospitals & Diagnostic laboratories generated the largest revenue in 2022. Academic and research laboratories are expected to grow at a mid single digit CAGR from 2022 to 2029.



Based on geography, the cell analysis global market is segmented into North America (U.S. and Rest of North America), Europe (Germany, France, U.K. and Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, India, and Rest of APAC) and Rest of the world (Brazil, Rest of Latin America and the Middle East & Africa). North America accounted for the largest revenue in 2022 and is expected to reach $xx million by 2029 growing at a low single digit CAGR from 2022 to 2029. The factors such as increasing R&D expenditure, increasing incidence of infectious and non-infectious disease, increasing government funding towards the therapeutic and diagnostic research, presence of major players, increasing scope for the cell analysis application in drug discovery, increasing interest towards personalized medicine and development of the innovative platform for high growth potential single-cell analysis application are driving the market.



The Asia-Pacific is the fastest-growing region in the cell analysis global market with a revenue of $xx million in 2022 and is expected to reach $xx million by 2029 growing at a low single digit CAGR from 2022 to 2029 which is attributed to the increased scope for research activities in academic & research institutes, increasing outsourcing, increased incidence of chronic diseases (cancer) and infectious disease, increasing awareness about early screening (cancer) and prenatal test and their adoption in clinical care, increasing government and private investment for - cell-based research and also for the development & expansion single-cell analysis technologies and increasing number startup companies engaged in the development innovative solutions. However, lack of technical expertise, high cost of instruments, lack of skilled labors, and large scale clinical data challenges are some of the restraints for the cell analysis market in the region.



The cell analysis global market is competitive and all the players in this market are involved in innovating new and advanced products to maintain their market shares. The key players in the cell analysis global market include Agilent Technologies, Inc. (U.S.), Becton Dickinson and Company (U.S.), Illumina Inc. (U.S.), Bio-Rad Laboratories (U.S.), Danaher Corporation (U.S.), Merck KGaA (Germany), PerkinElmer, Inc. (U.S.), Qiagen N.V. (Netherlands), Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. (U.S.), Roche Holdings, Inc. (Switzerland), Abbott Laboratories (U.S.) and 10X Genomics (U.S.)



