New York, Aug. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Commercial Aircraft Turbofan Engines Market - 2022-2041 - Market Size, Competitive Landscape & Market Shares, Strategies & Plans for Engine OEMs, Trends & Growth Opportunities, Market Outlook & Demand Forecast through 2041" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06313402/?utm_source=GNW

The success of the Farnborough Airshow, held after a 4-year hiatus in July 2022, further testifies it with the ongoing strong recovery in demand & activity levels across airlines globally has been steady as well as encouraging especially for domestic travel and is projected to reach the pre-pandemic levels by 2023 to be followed by full recovery in 2024 amid surging oil prices putting downward pressures on profitability.



The picture from the supply side, however, is not that pretty with the Airbus-Boeing duopoly raring to ramp up production levels especially for narrow body lines with burgeoning demand. However, their respective supply chains are unable to catch-up and match the pace being expected by their aircraft OEM lords as they chug & carve their way out of the pandemic blues & financial blows inflicted by it while combating global supply chain disruptions marked by surging raw material prices as well as shortages following the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war. The issues are especially acute at the engine manufacturers level with both Airbus and Boeing unable to really take-off on production numbers on the narrowbody front owing to limited engine production & supplies by CFM International as well as Pratt & Whitney in terms of engines production in units for 2021 and H1 2022, with the scenario likely to be unchanged for the rest of 2022. The aviation supplier base, thus, needs to effectively offset the cuts made during the pandemic and instead gear up for growth going forward with production ramp-ups imminent over near term which are likely to peak again close to the pre-pandemic levels as Boeing already has plans to ramp-up 737 MAX production to 47 per month by the end of 2023 while Airbus is gunning for 65 per month by mid-2023 for its A320neo family. The aviation supplier base thus needs to get in shape quickly while battling working capital crunch with weak balance sheets amid soaring inflation levels and an unprecedented economic tightening by the Fed.



Report Excerpts:



Airbus’ launch of the A350F freighter program in 2021 has come as a much needed boost for Rolls Royce which has been struggling owing to its complete absence from the narrow body aircraft market which has been faring much better following the recovery from pandemic as against the wide body market. Clearance from the FAA is likely to pave the way for restart of 787 deliveries auguring well for GE and Rolls Royce. The battle of the engines in the narrow body market between CFM’s LEAP vs. Pratt & Whitney’s GTF is likely to be intense once again going forward with improving order intake scenario and likely production ramp-ups across Airbus & Boeing in 2023. However, the biggest, upcoming growth opportunity is going to be Boeing’s NSA which will most likely be a single aisle aircraft targeted at taking on Airbus’ A321LR/XLR right in the middle of the market and will fill the void in Boeing’s product portfolio as a replacement for the 757. Boeing is likely to launch this NSA during the second half of the current decade with a three-way battle likely to be fought fiercely between the triad of engine suppliers, namely, CFM with its open fan RISE program, Rolls Royce’s Ultrafan and Pratt & Whitney’s evolved GTF to power Boeing’s latest scratch-up aircraft program which is likely to make its entry into service by 2035.



Market Outlook: Trends & Challenges



The long-term industry fundamentals, however, remain robust and firmly in place with forecasts for strong tailwinds to prevail in form of deliveries of around 40,000 new airplanes by the industry projected over the next two decades. Additionally, aviation needs to go green and absolutely carbon-neutral by 2050 by focusing on sustainability and switching to sustainable power sources, with Electric and Hydrogen-powered airplanes likely to rule the skies as well as the future, complemented by Sustainable Aviation Fuels (SAFs) powered traditional airplanes operating with conventional aviation turbofan engines.



However, these monumental shifts will entail massive & radical technological leaps along with equally humungous developmental challenges in virtually uncharted territories led by the engine OEMs and backed by deep R&D budgets, policy incentives & support as well as commitments. Commercial Aviation industrial base will also have to tackle huge production capacity shortfalls and logistical challenges on the SAF front which need to be scaled up rapidly in production levels from their current availability levels of mere 1% of the global demand for aviation fuels to substantial levels while maintaining a manageable economic & price equation with their conventional, fossil fuel counterparts. Latest, under-development technological efforts by Engine OEMs promising substantial reduction in carbon emissions as compared to the current generation engines are encouraging signs & the much needed stepping stones auguring well for the future.



Report Scope & Structure:



Against this backdrop, the report analyses & provides comprehensive insights into the Global Commercial Aviation Turbofan Engines Market with focus on a blend of quantitative & qualitative analysis.



• Part 1 of the report takes a look at the current Market Size & Dynamics apart from the prevailing Competitive Landscape for Commercial Aviation Turbofan Engines.

• Part 2 provides detailed analysis on Engine OEMs, including, Financial Analysis, Insights into their Key Strategies & Plans and a comprehensive SWOT Analysis.

• Part 3 projects market evolution & outlook for Commercial Aviation Turbofan Engines over medium to long term with analysis of emerging market scenario, demand growth projections, key market & technology trends, issues & challenges, potential growth opportunities and demand outlook for Commercial Aviation Turbofan Engines over the next two decades.



Relevance & Usefulness:

The report will provide answers to key questions, which include:-



1. What is the Structure & Size of the Global Commercial Aircraft Turbofan Engines Market?

2. How is the Global Commercial Aircraft Turbofan Engines Market split across players, in terms, of Market Shares?

3. Which are the Fastest Growing Segments of the Global Commercial Aircraft Turbofan Engines Market?

4. What are the Strategic Areas being focused upon by the Engine Manufacturers?

5. What are the Key Strategies & Plans being Conceptualized & Pursued by leading Engine Manufacturers?

6. Which are going to be the Key Growth Markets & Regions for Commercial Aviation & Aircraft Turbofan engines through 2041?

7. Which are the Key Industry, Market & Technology Trends likely to Shape Future of Aircraft Engines?

8. What is the Demand Outlook for Commercial Aviation Turbofan Engine Deliveries through 2041?



For Whom:

The report would be indispensable for those having strategic interest & stakes in the Global Commercial Aviation/Aviation Turbofan Engines Market. The report will be extremely useful for Key Decision-Makers, Program Managers, Legacy Carriers as well as LCCs, Global Procurement Managers, Top Management of Industry Players & Other Companies, Industry OEMs, Aviation Supplier Base, Vendors, MRO Services Providers, Technology & Other Services Solution Providers and other Key Players in the Industry Value Chain. The report will also be useful for existing & potential Investors, Industry & Company Analysts, M&A Advisory Firms, Strategy & Management Consulting Firms, PE Firms, Venture Capitalists, Financing & Leasing Companies, Researchers and all those associated with the Global Commercial Aviation Industry. The report is comprehensive yet concise & compact at the same time; is custom-built for meetings & presentations, in addition, to being a ready self-reckoner as well as a quick reference guide driving, enabling & ensuring prompt and informed decision making.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06313402/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________