Massachusetts Clean Energy Center to Partner With Abode Energy Management to Perform Newly Developed Home Decarbonization Assessments

CONCORD, Mass., Aug. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Abode Energy Management (Abode), a leading provider of utility solutions to reduce residential carbon emissions, is partnering with the Massachusetts Clean Energy Center (MassCEC) as Home Decarbonization Advisor on MassCEC's Decarbonization Pathways Pilot. MassCEC enlisted Abode's expertise in July 2021 to assist with developing an innovative pilot protocol, customer report, and resources to remove fossil fuels and improve energy efficiency in Massachusetts homes. In May, MassCEC contracted with Abode to perform the field implementation portion of the pilot. As the Decarbonization Advisor, Abode will begin testing the pilot protocol in select single-family homes and select triple-deckers.

The Decarbonization Pathways Pilot will provide participants with a home decarbonization assessment that will evaluate all potential areas to reduce carbon emissions including energy efficiency, electrical upgrades, heating and cooling, hot water, appliances, personal transportation, and lawn care. The goal is to provide homeowners with a personalized, comprehensive decarbonization action plan.

"Abode is excited to collaborate with MassCEC and other industry partners to move this pilot into the implementation phase. Successfully decarbonizing Massachusetts' homes is needed now and we're pleased to be at the leading edge of this effort," said Dave Boettcher CEO and founder. "We are eager to get into people's homes to get this important work started."

Abode and MassCEC aim to build a program that can be scaled for homes and residents to help achieve Massachusetts' decarbonization targets as mandated by An Act Creating a Next-Generation Roadmap for Massachusetts Climate Policy. The Decarbonization Pathways Pilot is taking on this challenge by creating a test model for comprehensive consumer engagement and an actionable roadmap to help homeowners transition to a carbon-free footprint.

"MassCEC is excited to launch the Decarbonization Pathways pilot to help existing homes transition to clean energy. Abode has been a strong partner in developing an approach that meets homeowners where they are and provides the necessary support to homeowners throughout the process. We look forward to our continuing work with them," said Peter McPhee, MassCEC's Director of High-Performance Buildings.

To learn more about Decarbonization Pathways, visit masscec.com/program/decarbonization-pathways-pilot.

Abode manages multiple programs throughout Massachusetts and Connecticut supporting homeowners and contractors as they transition to cold climate heat pump technology and adopt energy efficiency solutions. Services include technical consulting with homeowners, quote comparison analysis, quality assurance, and contractor management.

About Abode Energy Management

Abode Energy Management is an energy management and consulting services firm based in Concord, Massachusetts. We're focused on creating innovative solutions—backed by years of experience—to drive energy efficiency and carbon reduction for residential buildings.

About MassCEC

MassCEC is dedicated to accelerating the success of clean energy technologies, companies, and projects in the Commonwealth—while creating high-quality jobs and long-term economic growth for the people of Massachusetts.

Media Contact

Kristin Dupre, Vice President of Strategy and Development, Abode Energy Management

Email: kristin.dupre@AbodeEM.com

Phone: 339-210-4243

