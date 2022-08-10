Momcozy steps up in support of American moms during World Breastfeeding Week

Group photo at gASP Breastfeeding photoshoot



NEW YORK, Aug. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In light of this year’s World Breastfeeding Week (WBW), emerging maternity brand, Momcozy is showing its support through a series of activities, alongside US local communities and individuals, to support breastfeeding mums around the US.

World Breastfeeding Week, which is celebrated every year from August 1st- August 7th in over 120 countries, takes place to promote global breastfeeding culture, and to provide support for breastfeeding moms around the world.

As part of its efforts to support local communities, Momcozy recently announced its support of activities during National Breastfeeding Month at The Tapestry of Health, a Pennsylvanian community-based nonprofit organization.

In the meantime, Momcozy has also partnered with Arizona photographer Alicia Samone to sponsor the gASP Breastfeeding photo shoot.

gASP Breastfeeding is an annual photo shoot event that started in 2017, featuring a large group photo of attendees nursing their babies to show solidarity with breastfeeding moms everywhere, and to promote public breastfeeding as a fundamental right. This year’s event drew 343 moms. Momcozy has been supporting the event for the last two years.

According to the National Institute for Children's Health Quality, 60% of American moms end up not breastfeeding as long as intended. Contributing factors to this phenomenon include a lack of education and resources, pressure from society and the workplace, perceived inappropriacy and embarrassment of feeding in public, and barriers related to health services. The baby formula shortage is also prompting calls to increase support for breastfeeding. Momcozy hopes to use its influence as a brand to amplify its message of support to moms, and to increase awareness among the public that the natural act of breastfeeding is a necessity for the health of both moms and babies.

Alica Samone said, “Momcozy has helped new and seasoned moms continue to breastfeed by providing the tools and support that would otherwise be unavailable to them. We’re working together to bring the issue of breastfeeding to the forefront of the nation’s discourse, and to grow the extended breastfeeding community.”

Best known for its quality maternity, and pregnancy products, Momcozy is a brand favored by many US mothers. “Normalizing breastfeeding for moms, wherever, whenever, and for as long as they need, is more important now than ever,” said a Momcozy representative. “We want to do what we can by partnering with others to spread the message, but also by direct actions to help support moms in different communities.”

About Momcozy

Momcozy is a maternity brand launched in 2017, dedicated to making moms' lives easier and more comfortable while helping them to be better mothers. Momcozy’s mission is to empower moms all over the world to feel beautiful and powerful through its comfortable products.

More about Momcozy: https://momcozy.com/

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/2e50d73f-8d95-4083-b34b-3693f2e48745