Teladoc Health Makes A1C Testing Easier for Members with Diabetes

At-Home Testing Improves Diabetes Care & Control for Individuals, Providers & Payers Alike

PURCHASE, NY, Aug. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Teladoc Health (NYSE: TDOC), the global leader in whole-person care, announced today the addition of a home A1C testing program to its Livongo by Teladoc Health chronic care solution, making it easier for members to manage and control their diabetes. Livongo by Teladoc Health members will have the option to receive at-home A1C tests provided by LetsGetChecked, a leading healthcare solutions company that enables providers to administer diagnostics and care directly into the homes of patients. The announcement comes as new company data shows that 58% of members opt for the at-home service when given the chance, with a three to four times greater consumer test return rate than other options on the market.

Coupled with the highly successful Livongo by Teladoc Health diabetes management program and whole-person integrated programs to address hypertension, weight, mental health and other frequent comorbidities, 87% of members using the in-home test reported a controlled A1C of 8% or less. For context, the commercial health plan average was 54% [ 1] of members having a controlled A1C of 8% or less, reinforcing the positive impact of the Teladoc Health program.

The results of the new at-home testing program are good news for individuals living with diabetes as well as those providing and purchasing their care. At-home testing closes gaps in care and outcomes reporting, improving clinical quality and streamlining the sharing of more complete data with HEDIS and other measures critical to both quality improvement and reimbursement.

“Meeting people where they are is paramount for enabling better clinical outcomes,” said Vidya Raman-Tangella, chief medical officer at Teladoc Health. “Social and environmental factors account for 50-60% of health, and we are addressing persistent challenges by offering in-home testing. The data gathered by giving more people necessary tools will help us to create actionable insights that fuel a more individualized approach to health care.”

Livongo by Teladoc Health members receive the at-home A1C tests – also known as the hemoglobin A1C or HbA1c test – with one-click on their blood glucose meters. A1C is one of the commonly used tests to diagnose pre-diabetes and diabetes, and the main test to help members and their care teams manage diabetes. Individuals self-administer the sample blood collection via finger prick, and based on their results, are offered personalized next steps aimed to help members lower their A1C.

“At-home testing will not only help members better understand their risk, but better manage their conditions and live their healthiest lives on their own terms,” said Kelly Bliss, U.S. Group Health President at Teladoc Health. “For the more than 37 million people in the United States living with diabetes, this is a quick and effortless way for us to engage with members, at the moment they are managing their diabetes.”

The diagnostic testing, provided by LetsGetChecked, is key to ensuring equitable access to care as many populations may not have easy access to a physician or specialist who can perform a check-up or administer these tests. These at-home tests are also often used as a supplement to routine Livongo by Teladoc Health remote diabetes monitoring, which was recently proven to improve health and blood glucose measures regardless of a member’s socioeconomic status.

“The vertically integrated and modular LetsGetChecked platform plays an essential role in reaching underserved or geographically-isolated individuals who often face significant barriers to routine and recommended testing,” said Peter Foley, Founder & CEO of LetsGetChecked. “Through our collaboration with Teladoc Health, we will increase access to care and provide data enabled insights on population-based health initiatives, a particularly critical tool to address the prevalence of chronic health issues.”

