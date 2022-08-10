LPL Financial Hires Katelyn Shackleton as Executive Vice President, Corporate Strategy & New Ventures

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Aug. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LPL Financial LLC (Nasdaq: LPLA) announced today that Katelyn Shackleton joined the firm as executive vice president, Corporate Strategy and New Ventures. In her role, Shackleton will lead LPL’s strategic planning while leveraging innovation to accelerate firm growth and benefit advisors and clients. She will report to Rich Steinmeier, LPL managing director and divisional president of Business Development.



“Katelyn is a veteran leader and strategist with a focus on expanding market share, maintaining client retention and developing multi-year business strategies. She has a profound understanding of our industry and its key stakeholders, and experience managing multiple global teams,” said Steinmeier. “As the finance landscape is constantly changing, LPL leadership continues to ride this wave of change by evolving our teams to best meet the needs of our advisors and clients. We are confident Katelyn’s expertise will help fast-track our growth and enrich our industry-leading reputation. We are thrilled to welcome her on board.”

With over 20 years of experience directing strategy and execution of complex initiatives in wealth and investment management, Shackleton has spearheaded strategic planning, policy and risk management, process reengineering and employee engagement for global financial institutions. Prior to joining LPL, she led Business Management for the Chief Administrative Office at Wells Fargo, where she also held a variety of enterprise leadership and strategy positions. During that time, Shackleton also served as president of the company’s cross-enterprise generational diversity networking organization and sat on multiple diversity and inclusion councils.

“It is an absolute honor to join LPL in this movement to transform the financial services industry,” Shackleton stated. “In a time where personalized financial advice is in higher demand than ever, LPL has done an excellent job of developing its technological capabilities and delivering top-notch services. I am eager to work with our strategy and ventures teams and build on our culture that connects strategy with execution.”

About LPL Financial

LPL Financial (Nasdaq: LPLA) was founded on the principle that the firm should work for the advisor, and not the other way around. Today, LPL is a leader in the markets we serve,* supporting nearly 21,000 financial advisors, and approximately 1,100 institution-based investment programs and 500 independent RIA firms nationwide. We are steadfast in our commitment to the advisor-centered model and the belief that Americans deserve access to personalized guidance from a financial advisor. At LPL, independence means that advisors have the freedom they deserve to choose the business model, services, and technology resources that allow them to run their perfect practice. And they have the freedom to manage their client relationships, because they know their clients best. Simply put, we take care of our advisors, so they can take care of their clients.

*Top RIA custodian (Cerulli Associates, 2020 U.S. RIA Marketplace Report); No. 1 Independent Broker-Dealer in the U.S. (Based on total revenues, Financial Planning magazine 1996-2021); No. 1 provider of third-party brokerage services to banks and credit unions (2020-2021 Kehrer Bielan Research & Consulting Annual TPM Report); Fortune 500 Company as of June 2021. LPL and its affiliated companies provide financial services only from the United States.

Securities and advisory services offered through LPL Financial LLC, an SEC-registered broker-dealer and investment advisor. Member FINRA/ SIPC.

Throughout this communication, the terms “financial advisors” and “advisors” are used to refer to registered representatives and/or investment advisor representatives affiliated with LPL Financial LLC. We routinely disclose information that may be important to shareholders in the “Investor Relations” or “Press Releases” section of our website.

Connect with Us!

https://twitter.com/lpl

https://www.linkedin.com/company/lpl-financial

https://www.facebook.com/LPLFinancialLLC

https://www.youtube.com/user/lplfinancialllc