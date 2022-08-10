Courier Express and Parcel Market Worth USD 749480 million by 2028 | Top Players, Types, Applications, Key Regions, Development Trend, Future Investment, Global Share, Regional Outlook

Pune, Aug. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Courier Express and Parcel Market research report is an expert’s analysis that mainly includes companies, types, applications, regions, countries, etc. Also, the reports give analysis on sales, revenue, trade, competition, investment, forecast. Courier Express and Parcel market research covers COVID-19 impacts on the upstream, midstream and downstream industries. Also, this study offers detailed market estimates by emphasizing statistics on several aspects covers market dynamics like drivers, barriers, opportunities, threats, and industry news & trends.
Courier Express and Parcel market size is estimated to be worth US$ 520390 million in 2021 and is forecast to a readjusted size of USD 749480 million by 2028 with a CAGR of 5.3% during review period.
The Courier Express and Parcel market report provides a detailed analysis of global market size, regional and country-level market size, segmentation market growth, market share, competitive Landscape, sales analysis, impact of domestic and global market players, value chain optimization, trade regulations, recent developments, opportunities analysis, strategic market growth analysis, product launches, area marketplace expanding, and technological innovations.
Market split by Type, can be divided into: -
- Air Transport
- Land Transport
- Sea Transport
Market split by Application, can be divided into: -
- Business-To-Business (B2B)
- Business-To-Consumer (B2C)
- Consumer-To-Consumer (C2C)
Market segment by Region/Country including: -
- North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)
- Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Spain etc.)
- Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia and Southeast Asia etc.)
- South America (Brazil, Argentina and Colombia etc.)
- Middle East & Africa (South Africa, UAE and Saudi Arabia etc.)
Leading players of Courier Express and Parcel including: -
- FedEx
- UPS
- A-1 Express
- BDP
- Deutsche Post DHL Group
- Allied Express
- Aramex
- American Expediting
- Antron Express
- DX Group
- General Logistics Systems
- Deliv
- Unique Air Express
- Yodel
- One World Express
- Tuffnells Parcels Express
Key Developments in the Courier Express and Parcel Market: -
- To describe Courier Express and Parcel Introduction, product type and application, market overview, market analysis by countries, market opportunities, market risk, market driving force
- To analyze the manufacturers of Courier Express and Parcel, with profile, main business, news, sales, price, revenue and market share
- To display the competitive situation among the top manufacturers in Global, with sales, revenue and Courier Express and Parcel market share
- To show the market by type and application, with sales, price, revenue, market share and growth rate by type and application
- To analyze the key countries by manufacturers, Type and Application, covering North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle-East and South America, with sales, revenue and market share by manufacturers, types and applications
- To analyze the manufacturing cost, key raw materials and manufacturing process etc.
- To describe Courier Express and Parcel sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers etc.
Detailed TOC of Global Courier Express and Parcel Market 2022 by Company, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2028
1 Market Overview
2 Company Profiles
3 Market Competition, by Players
4 Market Size Segment by Type
5 Market Size Segment by Application
6 North America by Country, by Type, and by Application
7 Europe by Country, by Type, and by Application
8 Asia-Pacific by Region, by Type, and by Application
9 South America by Country, by Type, and by Application
10 Middle East & Africa by Country, by Type, and by Application
11 Research Findings and Conclusion
12 Appendix
