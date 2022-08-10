Chibougamau Independent Mines Board Update

English French

Over the course of the past year, Chibougamau Independent Mines Inc. (CBG-TSXV, CLL1-Frankfurt) herein called Chibougamau has pursued and continues to consider various alternatives to increase shareholder value, including the potential monetization of certain of our assets, as well as potential joint venture and other corporate transaction. The company has received and considered proposals from multiple parties and certain transactions were advanced to the documentation stage. Market conditions have, so far, prevented completion of any of these initiatives. Chibougamau will continue to consider any future opportunities in this regard, with a view to maximizing shareholder value.

In May 2022, Chibougamau initiated work on our large western claim block starting with prospecting and mapping. This is expected to be followed by stripping in new areas deemed of potential economic interest as well as geophysics and diamond drilling, if warranted. Depending on the available funds and time constraints, we may also drill several holes on our C3 copper gold discovery before year end. The Board remains confident that, depending upon market conditions and the results of current activities, significant progress can be made in 2022 and 2023 to realize the potential intrinsic value of our company’s assets.

