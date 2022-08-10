SPA & WELLNESS MONTH RETURNS TO THE PALM BEACHES

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., Aug. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Palm Beaches proudly announce the return of Spatober: The Palm Beaches Wellness Month with special discounts running October 1-31. After a two-year hiatus, the month-long event will return with transformative spa and wellness offerings, pop-up events, and healthy dining deals available at venues located throughout the 39 towns and cities that comprise Palm Beach County. With a greater focus on self-care and wellness than ever before, visitors will find America’s First Resort Destination® offers an array of reformative experiences that encourage visitors to embrace the serenity and relaxation this destination is known for. A short drive or train ride away from Miami and Fort Lauderdale, The Palm Beaches are asking travelers to put down their screens to disconnect from the hustle and bustle of daily life, and experience a bounty of world-class spas, mindful meditation, nutritious dining, and outdoor activities to help them harmonize with nature. Visitors and locals alike can discover a well-th of offerings in The Palm Beaches that will make them want to say “nama-stay” a little longer.

“Since we last held Spa & Wellness Month in 2019, the pandemic has greatly inspired many of us to prioritize wellness, with a greater focus on taking the time to recharge mind, body and soul. Several of our legendary resorts and luxury spas have undergone significant renovations with new enhancements that focus on wellness therapies and expanded facilities,” said Jorge Pesquera, CEO of Discover The Palm Beaches. “We’re excited to have Spatober return, allowing everyone the opportunity to experience some of the fresh new offerings available throughout America's First Resort Destination.”

Those seeking to indulge in pampering, relaxation, and hospitality will find special treatments and deals at renowned spas including Eau Palm Beach, Tideline Ocean Resort & Spa, The Seagate Hotel & Spa, Palm Beach Marriott Singer Island Beach Resort & Spa, and PGA National Resort (updates available at Spatober.com). In addition to indulgent spa deals, a variety of beauty, health, self-care, and even dining offerings will be available. Residents and visitors can join the Spatober kickoff event at Eau Palm Beach on Oct. 3 at 9:00 a.m., a total-body wellness event designed for health-conscious individuals to relax and unwind co-hosted by The Palm Beaches and official Spa & Wellness Month partner, Baptist Health South Florida. Additional wellness pop-up events will take place throughout Palm Beach County during this month as part of the Spatober activities.

For a different type of rejuvenation, visitors can practice mindful moments, whether during a zen beach-side yoga session or finding quietude among one of the 160 sun-soaked golf courses. After revving up an appetite, visitors can explore The Palm Beaches’ rich culinary scene, which offers a variety of restaurants using locally sourced, seasonal ingredients to create healthy, flavourful food.

Local Palm Beach County businesses that are interested in participating in Spatober can reach out to partnership@thepalmbeaches.com for more information.

About Discover The Palm Beaches

Discover The Palm Beaches is the official 501(c)(6) not-for-profit, accredited tourism marketing organization that promotes the collection of 39 cities and towns commonly referred to as The Palm Beaches, which spans more than 2,300 square miles and boasts 47 miles of pristine beaches from Highland Beach and Boca Raton to Jupiter and Tequesta. Tasked with growing visitation and the local tourism economy, the organization works year-round to bring travelers from around the state, country and globe to visit Palm Beach County. The Palm Beaches have a rich history in hospitality as America’s First Resort Destination® and tourism is among Palm Beach County’s major industries, generating $7.8 billion in economic impact during 2021.

The Palm Beaches are home to more than 18,400 hotel rooms and feature more than 100 family-friendly attractions, an abundance of world-class luxury, award-winning restaurants, and 125 miles of peaceful waterways for on- or in-the-water activities, including 160 artificial reefs that line the Atlantic Ocean’s Gulf Stream current. 160 golf courses have earned it the moniker of Florida’s Golf Capital®, as well as The Cultural Capital of Florida® due to its thriving entertainment scene of more than 200 art and culture organizations. Situated along I-95, The Palm Beaches are accessible via Palm Beach International Airport (PBI), which offers more than 200 daily nonstop flights across the United States and seasonal lift to/from Canada. The Palm Beaches are also conveniently located within driving distance of Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood and Miami International airports.



For more information about The Palm Beaches, visit www.ThePalmBeaches.com or on social media (Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube, LinkedIn and TikTok). Visitors and residents can take advantage of county-wide deals via The Palm Beaches Savings Pass. They can also tune in to The Palm Beaches TV for 24/7 streaming content of the destination’s hotels, attractions, restaurants and experiences.