Delphi Behavioral Health Group Appoints Michael Borkowski as Chief Executive Officer

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Aug. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Delphi Behavioral Health Group, a leading substance abuse treatment provider, announced today that Michael Borkowski, who has served as the company's Chief Financial Officer (CFO) since 2016, has been appointed as Chief Executive Officer (CEO). Borkowski succeeds previous CEO, Matthew Feehery, and assumes responsibilities effective Aug. 5, 2022.

With years of senior leadership experience, Borkowski has a proven track record of successful strategic development, planning and execution in the Behavioral Health field. As CEO, he plans to expand clinical strategies to enhance Delphi's treatment facility services while broadening its geographical market. Borkowski will immediately oversee an organization spanning 14 facilities across five states that offer the full continuum of care for individuals suffering from substance use and mental health disorders.

"I am honored to transition into the role of CEO at Delphi," said Borkowski. "Although we operate in a constantly evolving environment, I strongly believe that the company has prioritized providing top-notch care and support for its clients and their families since its inception six years ago. Delphi's strong history paired with its passionate and talented team makes it exciting for me to step into this role."

"Michael's extensive background in executive leadership and financial operations make him an ideal fit for this role," said Chairman of the Board, Mike Katz. "He is a proven leader, and I am confident that his strategic focus will help drive both growth and profitability for the company. I look forward to working closely with him as we execute our strategic plan."

Borkowski holds a bachelor's degree in accounting and finance from Florida State University. He and his wife, Rachel Borkowski, have two children, ages seven and five.

Delphi Behavioral Health Group was created with the goal of fostering long-term recovery for individuals suffering from substance abuse and chemical dependence. Addiction specialists and trained medical professionals use proven methods to heal individuals in a variety of settings designed to address the core issues behind this chronic disease. Delphi's programs are Joint Commission-accredited, have a high clinician-to-patient ratio and deliver personalized care. For more information, please visit www.delphihealthgroup.com.

