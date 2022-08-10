FileTrail to Unveil First-of-Its-Kind Information Governance Platform Offering Comprehensive View into All Physical and Electronic Records Through a Single Pane of Glass

AUSTIN, Texas, Aug. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FileTrail®, the leader in modern information governance and records management software for law firms and highly regulated industries, announces the launch of its newest cloud-based platform that provides a unique, comprehensive view of all records – physical and electronic – through a single interface. FileTrail is unveiling its latest IG platform at ILTACON 2022, where the company is a gold-level sponsor. ILTACON is the premier educational and networking event for the legal sector and will be held at the Gaylord National Resort and Convention Center at National Harbor, Maryland, August 21-25.



FileTrail’s newest product release is a natural evolution of IG and RM technology but represents the first tool of its kind for effectively managing all records regardless of their format or where they are stored.

Conference attendees have numerous opportunities to connect with FileTrail at ILTACON 2022:

Don’t miss these FileTrail-hosted peer-led learning sessions, featuring leading industry experts on law firm IG and records management: “Policy & People – Lessons Learned in Successful IG Implementation”

Presented by Myka Hopgood, Senior Director, Strategic Legal Innovation, Dykema “Successful IG – Importance of Cross-Departmental Collaboration”

Presented by Leigh Isaacs, Director Information Governance, DLA Piper; Al Zidwick, Manager Applications Engineering, DLA Piper; and Kathleen Jimenez, Information Governance Manager, White & Case “Matter Mobility – A Success Story in Automating File Transfers”

Presented by Charlene Wacenske, Director of Records & Information Governance, Morrison & Foerster “Disposition Matters – Benefits of Following IG Policies for Disposal of Old Records”

Presented by Barbara Dalton, Director of Information Governance, Honigman “Don’t Let Lateral Moves Bog You Down – Steps to Improve Onboarding & Offboarding”

Presented by Judy Berman, Global Director, New Business Intake and Information Management, Shearman & Sterling “Invest in Records Management – It’s Finally Time”

Presented by Beth Thompson, Director of Client Engagement, Affinity Consulting, and Ron Warman, Partner, Affinity Consulting

Visit FileTrail at booth 329 in the exhibit hall.

Attend a FileTrail IG or Matter Mobility product demonstration in the company’s private demo room, Chesapeake E.

Join one of two product road map sessions in which FileTrail executives Harold Westervelt and Wes Baldwin will present where the platform is today and where our developers are taking it as FileTrail continues to lead the automation and advancement of IG.

Gain insight from a panel of leaders on improving compliance in ILTA’s educational session, “Automate Retention Policies to Reduce Manual Processes and Improve Compliance,” on Wednesday, August 24, at 11:00 a.m., chaired by FileTrail CEO Harold Westervelt.

A full list and description of sessions are available on FileTrail’s website. Conference attendees, including ILTA members and nonmembers, industry consultants and media representatives can sign up for a demo, product road map or peer-led session or schedule a private meeting or briefing with FileTrail by visiting the registration page on the FileTrail website.

FileTrail recently expanded its partner program, further enhancing client service by adding resources for sales and implementation of FileTrail platforms. The program increases value to the partner companies and enables FileTrail to remain focused on advancing the development of its premier records and IG solutions. Several premier IT consulting firms serving the legal market have already signed new partnership agreements with FileTrail, including Affinity Consulting and eSentio Technologies, which join long-standing FileTrail partner InOutsource.

About FileTrail

Founded in 2000, FileTrail® is the leader in information governance and records management solutions for highly regulated markets throughout North America, the U.K. and Europe. Designed as an integrated enterprise software solution, FileTrail serves large enterprises, internal legal departments and law firms with full life cycle information governance management. As a comprehensive IG suite, FileTrail centralizes, simplifies and automates records and information governance management, enabling organizations to meet urgent client demands, pass audits, conduct a client audit response across multiple repositories, address outside council guidelines and handle new compliance rules with a modern approach.

Sophisticated organizations that see the big picture are moving beyond just records management and have selected FileTrail as their long-term partner to guide them through the information governance life cycle. For more information or to schedule a call, visit filetrail.com.

Media Contact

Vicki LaBrosse

Edge Marketing for FileTrail

651-552-7753

vlabrosse@edgemarketinginc.com