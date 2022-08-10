True Tickets Launches Innovative Rules-Based Ticket Sharing Feature

BOSTON, Aug. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Digital ticketing service True Tickets today announced the launch of rules-based ticket sharing, an innovative new feature that empowers event organizers to create and assign rules related to the sharing of digital tickets. For the company’s Tessitura Network clients, this translates to a best-in-class solution that creates a chain of custody for each ticket, making the enforcement of terms and conditions much easier.



The terms of rules-based ticket sharing, once set by each venue, are automatically enforced from the time a ticket is issued to when it is scanned at the event. Initial rules include if a ticket can be shared, if it can be reshared, and whether the original ticket purchaser must maintain a live ticket in their wallet for the event. Purchased tickets can be time-fenced and feature dynamic QR codes to discourage scalping.

True Tickets continues to revolutionize digital ticket distribution with its concept of controlled distribution that limits fraud and offers more control for the primary ticket issuer. Its services are available today to more than 700 arts and cultural institutions using the Tessitura Network technology platform. The company is also in conversations with potential partners in the arts, sports, media, and other verticals about expanding the reach of the service and its capabilities.

“We‘ve been operating successfully at scale for nearly two years, delivering nearly 2 million tickets for marquee clients in the U.S. and the UK,” said True Tickets CEO Matt Zarracina. “With rules-based ticket sharing, we continue to deliver innovative solutions that solve critical problems for our clients — in this case, the shadow audience. It’s also important to note that our service is built to provide efficiency and transparency in ticketing industry-wide. Rules-based ticket sharing is a foundational first step to developing a rules-based marketplace infrastructure capability — something we are now exploring with our clients and partners.”

For venues, the feature offers not only more data, but more accurate, consistent, and standard data about who is in possession of tickets to their events at all times and who attends their experiences. For consumers, rules-based ticket sharing ensures that the ticket they possess is valid and will get them into the event.

“Preventing ticket fraud is an ongoing challenge for many arts and culture organizations,” said Tessitura’s Chief Strategy Officer Erin Lively Koppel. “This new functionality gives venues more oversight of the digital tickets they sell. We’re pleased our partnership with True Tickets allows us to provide this enhanced security to our shared customers.”

About True Tickets

True Tickets is a secure contactless digital ticketing service that can be tailored to a venue’s specific needs. Whether through its IBM blockchain-enabled service built with secondary market distribution in mind or its single-channel delivery service, True Tickets’ business-to-business solution easily integrates with existing ticketing platforms without replacing existing infrastructure. The True Tickets service empowers venues across arts, entertainment, and more to better govern how mobile tickets are transacted, reclaiming control of their tickets from the secondary market so they can more effectively manage their patrons’ experience.

About Tessitura

We are Tessitura, a nonprofit tech company dedicated to helping arts and cultural organizations thrive. CRM lies at the heart of our mission and our technology platform. Ticketing works hand-in-hand with fundraising, membership, marketing, education and front of house. Intuitive tools turn data into action. And features like timed admission, integrated streaming and contactless scanning help build a sustainable future. With Tessitura, organizations can achieve their goals with ease. We work with over 750 organizations in 10 countries. Our staff provide 24/7 support and offer guidance to grow revenue and engagement. For more information, visit www.tessituranetwork.com.