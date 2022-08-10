Smile CDR Appoints George Rollins as President

TORONTO, Aug. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Smile CDR Inc., a leading health data and integration company, is pleased to announce the appointment of George Rollins to the newly created role of president, effective Sept. 6, 2022.

Mr. Rollins will support Smile's ongoing success as a world leader and activist in the growth of global health management systems, reporting to Smile CDR's Chief Executive Officer, Duncan Weatherston. He brings more than 35 years of senior leadership expertise in health information technology operations, sales, and management for organizations in the private and U.S. government sectors including, most recently, Peraton (based in Virginia) and, prior to that, IMS Health Inc. (now IQVIA). Over his career, Mr. Rollins has led international teams and grown comprehensive business portfolios with annual revenues of more than $250 million.

"George will help position Smile CDR as a game-changer at handling the world's emerging needs for health data, health technology, and health services IT/tech," said CEO Duncan Weatherston. "He will be focused internally, leading Smile CDR's executive team and working with the broader Smile CDR community to drive excellence and efficiency in the delivery of company operations."

"As a former business unit owner, George is passionate about Smile CDR's technologies and has first-hand knowledge of how to develop, sell and use them most effectively. He was an early advocate of interoperability and seamless technology, and he deeply believes in the 'care without boundaries' principle," Weatherston added.

Smile CDR has more than doubled its revenue and its team in the past year. The company won the 2022 Microsoft Canada ISV Breakthrough Partner Impact Award in recognition of its work bettering the lives of Canadians through skilling initiatives, excellent customer service, and digital transformation that leverages Microsoft technology.

"Smile CDR's leadership structure is now best matched to further this trajectory of growth and innovation, and support an expanding, diverse team and product portfolio in a rapidly evolving industry," said George Rizk, Chair of Smile CDR's Board of Directors. "George offers the visionary leadership and executional excellence that will enable Smile CDR to continue to lead the digital transformation of healthcare, improve patient outcomes, and make major advances towards #BetterGlobalHealth."



