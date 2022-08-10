Glass Cosmetic Bottle Market to Exceed US$ 5.4 Bn by 2032 with Burgeoning Demand for Luxury Packaging- Future Market Insights, Inc.

NEWARK, Del, Aug. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per Future Market Insights (FMI), the global glass cosmetic bottle market is expected to reach a valuation of US$ 5.4 Bn by 2032 and exhibit growth at a CAGR of 4.4% from 2022 to 2032.



Packaging plays a vital role in the marketing and branding of cosmetic products. Glass bottles are generally used for the packaging of skin care, hair care, perfumes, and nail care products. These bottles are mainly used in the cosmetics industry because of their sturdy structure and zero chemically inert properties.

High demand for luxury products among consumers is set to push the need for glass bottles in the cosmetics industry. Glass bottles usually come in a large number of capacities such as below 30ml, 30 to 50ml, 51 to 100ml, and above 100ml.

Thus, consumers can buy the one that they require. Besides, surging demand for hair oils, moisturizers, creams, serums, perfumes, and deodorants is set to push sales of glass packaging offering a luxury look.

Key Takeaways: Glass Cosmetic Bottle Market

By closure type, the fine mist spray bottles segment is estimated to create an incremental opportunity of US$ 447.7 Mn during 2022-2032.

during 2022-2032. Based on application, the perfumes and deodorants segment is anticipated to generate a total revenue of US$ 2.3 Bn by 2032.

by 2032. By closure type, the push pump bottles segment is expected to dominate the global glass cosmetic bottle market and exhibit a CAGR of 5.0% during the forecast period.

during the forecast period. South Asia and East Asia are likely to exhibit growth at CAGRs of 3.8% and 3.7% , respectively, in the glass cosmetic bottles market during the forecast period.

and , respectively, in the glass cosmetic bottles market during the forecast period. The glass cosmetic bottle market in India is projected to accelerate at a CAGR of 5.5% during 2022-2032.





“Rising popularity of luxury cosmetics products among consumers is expected to drive the glass cosmetic bottle market in the upcoming decade,” says a FMI analyst.

Increasing Shift towards Sustainable Products to Aid Growth

Increasing shift of cosmetics packaging manufacturers towards glass bottles from plastic to provide an attractive and a premium look to their products is set to aid growth. Manufacturers are aiming to create stylish and unique bottles for cosmetics products. They are also striving to offer a diversified portfolio of innovative bottles.

Besides, rising trend of online shopping is set to encourage manufacturers to develop creative glass packaging to increase sales. Due to rapid urbanization and increasing purchasing power of customers, the glass cosmetic bottle market is set to grow steadily in the next decade.

High Demand for Aesthetically Pleasing Glass Bottles to Fuel Sales

Manufacturers are focusing on creating innovative packaging to expand their portfolios, which would drive demand for cosmetic glass bottles. The perfume industry mainly utilizes glass bottles to offer a premium and aesthetic look to products.

Moreover, demand for luxury packaging is estimated to grow at a rapid pace over the next decade due to rising per capita income, surging millennial population, and increasing number of beauty influencers globally. These factors are further expected to create new growth opportunities for glass cosmetic bottles producers.

Competitive Landscape: Glass Cosmetic Bottle Market

Some of the leading players present in the glass cosmetic bottle market include Piramal Glass, SGD-Pharma, Stolzle Glass Group, Gerresheimer Group, Bormioli Luigi, Verescence Inc., Pragati Glass, Saver Glass, SGB Packaging Group, Vidraria Anchieta, Roma International Plc, Pochet, Zignago Vetro Sks Bottle & Packaging Inc, Consol Glass (Pty) Ltd, Vitro SAB De CV, Apg Group, Heinz-Glas, La Glass Vallee, and Lumson spa among others.

Some of the recent developments in the glass cosmetic bottle market are –

In September 2020 , Lumson, a prominent manufacturer of primary packaging for make-up and skincare based in Italy, launched two new glass bottles for foundations. Named Marylin and I-Conic, the new glass bottles have contemporary and sophisticated designs.

, Lumson, a prominent manufacturer of primary packaging for make-up and skincare based in Italy, launched two new glass bottles for foundations. Named Marylin and I-Conic, the new glass bottles have contemporary and sophisticated designs. In January 2020, Verescence, a leading provider of eco-solutions for luxury bottles, declared the development of its first-ever safety glass bottles for What Matters, a French start-up that offers a novel way of consuming cleaning and personal hygiene, as well as skincare products. The company is aiming to reduce plastic consumption with this launch.

Get More Valuable Insights on Glass Cosmetic Bottle Market

Future Market Insights, in its new report, offers an unbiased analysis of the global market for glass cosmetic bottles by closure type (push pump bottles, fine mist spray bottles, glass rollers, screw top jars, and dropper bottles), capacity (below 30ml, 30 to 50ml, 51 to 100ml, and above 100ml), and application (skin care, hair care, perfume & deodorants, and others [nail care, essential oils]) across seven regions.

Glass Cosmetic Bottle Market Outlook by Category

By Closure Type:

Push Pump Bottles

Fine Mist Spray Bottles

Glass Rollers

Screw Top Jars

Dropper Bottles





By Capacity:

Below 30ml

30 to 50ml

51 to 100ml

Above 100ml

By Application:

Skin Care

Hair Care

Perfume & Deodorants

Other (Nail Care, Essential Oils)

By Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

South Asia

East Asia

Middle East & Africa

Oceania





Table of Content

1. Executive Summary

1.1. Global Market Outlook

1.2. Demand-side Trends

1.3. Supply-side Trends

1.4. Technology Roadmap Analysis

1.5. Analysis and Recommendations

2. Market Overview

2.1. Market Coverage / Taxonomy

2.2. Market Definition / Scope / Limitations

3. Market Background

3.1. Market Dynamics

3.1.1. Drivers

3.1.2. Restraints

3.1.3. Opportunity

3.1.4. Trends

3.2. Impact of Covid-19

3.2.1. Demand in Optimistic Scenario

3.2.2. Demand in Likely Scenario

3.2.3. Demand in Conservative Scenario

3.3. Macro Factors and Forecast Factors

3.4. Value Chain Analysis

3.4.1. Profit Margin Analysis

3.4.2. Raw Material Suppliers

3.4.3. Manufacturers, Wholesalers and Distributors

To Continue TOC…

