SheMatters Raises $1.5M Seed Funding Round to Address Medical Neglect and Black Maternal Morbidity in the United States

NEW YORK, Aug. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, SheMatters, an online platform and mobile app designed to support Black women/ WOC who experience postpartum comorbidities by helping them to build healthy habits that can be tracked and openly celebrated, announced the close of over $1.5 million in seed funding. The round includes investor participation from Oxeon Ventures, Chingona Ventures, New York University, The Fund and Techstars. SheMatters also named Alexander Packard, President at Iora Health, as Board Chair and Eric Ries, Author of The Lean Startup, as a board member.

The company will also change its name from SheMatters to WeMatter, to address the wider medical neglect in this country. Over the next two years, WeMatter will offer cultural competency certifications for Asian American women, Indigenous women, Hispanic women, LBGTQI+, Trans and marginalized heterosexual men.

"SheMatters is the First Product and the most pressing. Black women have the highest instance of medical neglect in this country; Black Maternal Morbidity is an epidemic in the United States, so that is where our focus is today. We look forward to expanding this focus to include the larger community with WeMatter as we move forward," said Jade Kearney, Founder of SheMatters.

SheMatters also presents Black Girl's Tech Day, a conference series for women of color. The conference started in 2021 in New York and for 2022/2023 expanded to Pretoria, South Africa (July 2022), with additional dates to be announced in Atlanta and Los Angeles.

"I created Black Girl's Tech Day to provide Black Female Founders in tech with an opportunity to network, learn and celebrate their unique contributions to the entrepreneurial community and to support founders by offering expert panels, funding resources and mentorship. We launched in our hometown of New York City and are now ready to expand to other regions known for women of color in tech," said Jade Kearney, Founder of SheMatters.

To learn more visit www.shematters.io or follow @shematters.io on social media.

About SheMatters

She Matters Inc. is an online/offline community where tech and wellness meet. The platform was designed to support Black women who experience mental illness by helping them to build healthy habits that can be tracked and openly celebrated. The She Matters community members serve as role models for one another as they meet their goals, attend events, participate in the online community, and access culturally competent resources and certified therapists. She Matters motivates women to harness their power by defining their own paths towards mental wellness. To learn more, visit www.shematters.io or follow @shematters.io on social media.

About Jade Kearney

Jade Kearney is a Mental Health Advocate, Founder & CEO of SheMatters, and a mother, with a professional background in Education and Talent Development. Jade's mental wellness journey began soon after giving birth to her daughter. Jade experienced postpartum depression and anxiety, and had difficulty finding a community and culturally competent resources to turn to. The birth of her daughter made her realize the neglect Black mothers face when it comes to their mental well-being. Jade's drive to take charge of her own mental health inadvertently led to the creation of the She Matters platform - an online/offline safe space for Black women to relate, connect, and inform on all things mental health. Jade's educational background includes degrees and training from NYU, Montclair State University, Georgetown, and Rutgers. Her wellness related credentials include certifications in Hatha Yoga, Mindfulness for adults and children, Tui Na (Chinese medical massage), and Ayurveda. She is also the author of the upcoming book "Lean While Black: Guide to Black Entrepreneurship" and the founder of Black Girl's Tech Day.

PR Contact: Jennifer@presspassla.com

Related Images











Image 1: SheMatters









This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment