Laboratory Testing Leader Pace® Science and Technology Company Names Nisheet Gupta as New Chief Financial Officer

MINNEAPOLIS, Aug. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Experienced financial leader Nisheet Gupta has been appointed Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of Twin Cities-based Pace®, a leader and innovator in testing, analysis, and scientific services in the environmental and life sciences sectors.

Nisheet joined Pace® effective Aug. 2, 2022, and reports to President and Chief Executive Officer Eric Roman. He succeeds Matt Bremer, who left the organization.

"Nisheet's extensive financial and leadership experience will be tremendous assets as Pace continues to build on its reputation as a leader in environmental and life sciences laboratory services," Roman said. "He will be an excellent addition to our visionary leadership team as we pursue our mission of making the world a cleaner, safer, healthier place."

Nisheet joins Pace® from Minneapolis-based Apogee Enterprises, Inc., a publicly traded company where he served as Chief Financial Officer and Executive Vice President. He has more than 25 years of diverse finance leadership and transformation experience. Prior to Apogee, Nisheet worked for world-class companies such as Land O' Lakes, Inc., a leading agribusiness and food company, where he has served as Vice President, Global Finance Operations since 2017, leading business unit finance and transformation. Prior to his role at Land O' Lakes, Nisheet worked for eight years at Diebold Nixdorf, where he held roles of increasing responsibility in the company's finance organization. Previously he served in numerous financial leadership roles with leading global companies, including FirstData (now FISERV), Novartis, FedEx, and Ernst & Young. He brings a wealth of diverse experiences, having worked and lived in nine different countries over the course of his career.

He also serves on the board of Innovative International Acquisition Corp.

Mr. Gupta holds a master's degree in Business Administration from Columbia Business School and London Business School. He is a Chartered Accountant and earned a bachelor's degree in Commerce from the University of Delhi.

Pace® is a portfolio company of Los Angeles-based Aurora Capital Partners and Leonard Green & Partners.

About Pace®

Pace® makes the world a safer, healthier place. For decades, Pace® people have been committed to advancing the science of the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries in our Life Sciences laboratories and supporting businesses, industries, consulting firms, government agencies, and more through our Analytical Services laboratories. Pace® offers local-level service backed by a national laboratory network. For customers with in-house labs, Pace® provides a range of professional services to keep their operations moving forward. Pace® people work in partnership with customers by providing the service, science, and the data they need to make critical decisions that benefit us all. Learn how Pace® people are working to advance science through sustainable practices and continuous innovation.

###

Media Contact: Pam Bednar | pam.bednar@pacelabs.com

Related Images











Image 1: Pace® Logo





People Advancing Science Logo









This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment