Sage announces Sage Field Operations integration with Sage Intacct Construction

ATLANTA, Aug. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sage (FTSE: SGE), the leader in accounting, financial, HR, and payroll technology for small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs), today announced that Sage Field Operations is now available with Sage Intacct Construction. The integration combines the convenience and efficiency of Sage’s mobile construction management application with the power of the leading native-cloud accounting solution, giving service-providing construction companies a superior tool to manage the entire work order life cycle.



Sage Field Operations provides field teams with real-time access to the critical information needed on the go and streamlines communication between the field and office. This new integration with Sage Intacct Construction further extends the apps functionality by leveraging the strength and scalability of the first native-cloud accounting solution purpose-built for construction to help keep projects moving on time and on budget.

“Sage provides technology solutions that knock down barriers to help businesses succeed and make the lives of our customers easier,” said Dustin Stephens, Sage Vice President for Construction and Real Estate. “This new integration aids construction businesses in delivering excellent customer service, improving client retention, and winning new business.”

Sage Field Operations with Sage Intacct Construction helps construction businesses to:

Simplify service operations and reduce the time to invoice by accurately and efficiently tracking time, materials, billing amounts, and more, between the field and office.

Improve communication between office and field staff by capturing time, documenting equipment repairs, and generating purchase orders in real time.

Integrate workflows and critical information like invoices, purchase orders, AR customers, and inventory directly to Sage Intacct.

Optimize new business opportunities by creating, tracking, and following up with quotes while onsite with customers.

Create and manage service agreements for customers, schedule service work based on agreement terms and timetables, and oversee cost and revenue for all service agreements.

Reduce paperwork and administrative overhead by eliminating duplicate data entry and reducing errors caused by misreading technician and field supervisor notes.

Sage Field Operations is also integrated with Sage 300 Construction and Real Estate (formerly Timberline) and Sage 100 Contractor. Sage Field Operations with Sage Intacct Construction is now available from Sage and its network of trusted partners. For more information, download the fact sheet.

