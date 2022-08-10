Zero Hash expands support in New York

CHICAGO, Aug. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zero Hash Holdings (“Zero Hash”) today announced that the New York State Department of Financial Services (“NYDFS”) has authorized two Zero Hash subsidiaries to launch their regulated B2B2C crypto infrastructure solution in the State.



Zero Hash’s subsidiaries Zero Hash LLC and Zero Hash Liquidity Services LLC were both approved in 2019 as virtual currency licensees. Zero Hash’s model has since expanded to serve as the turnkey solution for embedding crypto natively within any application. Zero Hash can now provide platforms who have users in New York State to buy/sell and send/receive 24/7, 365 days a year.

“We are pleased to be able to enable operations in the State of New York to our partners utilizing our industry-leading custody, execution, settlement and liquidity solutions,” said Stephen Gardner, Chief Legal Officer of Zero Hash. “Zero Hash now drives some of the largest financial service institutions' access to crypto in 51 US jurisdictions and increasingly globally.”

Zero Hash enables businesses to launch digital assets within their existing user experience with a low technical lift and no regulatory burden. Zero Hash powers neo-banks, broker-dealers, payment groups, and non-financial consumer brands to offer digital assets. Clients include MoneyLion, Transak, Deserve, Wirex, Step, tastyworks, and DraftKings.

"We are pleased to expand our partnership with Zero Hash for our customers in New York," said Jon Stevenson, MoneyLion's Head of Corporate Development and Wealth Management. "We are glad to be launching in our home state of New York to continue to provide education and access to the emerging crypto asset class. Zero Hash has proven to be both an innovative partner as well as compliance focused - we look forward to expanding our crypto product offering with them.”

About Zero Hash

Zero Hash is a B2B2C embedded infrastructure platform that allows any platform to integrate digital assets natively into their own customer experience quickly and easily (a matter of API endpoints). Zero Hash’s turnkey solution handles the entire backend complexity and regulatory licensing required to offer digital asset products.

Zero Hash powers neo-banks, broker-dealers, payment groups, and non-financial consumer brands to offer digital asset trading and custody, crypto-backed rewards, round-ups programs, and the ability to earn crypto through staking. Clients include MoneyLion, Transak, Deserve, Step, MoonPay, tastyworks, and DraftKings. Zero Hash is backed by investors, including Point72 Ventures, Bain Capital Ventures, and NYCA.

Zero Hash Holdings Ltd. is a Delaware C-Corp that wholly owns Zero Hash LLC and Zero Hash Liquidity Services LLC. Zero Hash LLC is a FinCen-registered Money Service Business and a regulated Money Transmitter that can operate in 51 US jurisdictions. Zero Hash LLC provides custody and settlement services. Zero Hash Liquidity Services LLC is a FinCen-registered Money Service Business, providing flexible and customizable liquidity to end customers.

Zero Hash LLC and Zero Hash Liquidity Services LLC are each licensed to engage in virtual currency business activity by the New York State Department of Financial Services.

In Canada, Zero Hash LLC is registered as a Money Service Business with FINTRAC.

Connect with Zero Hash on LinkedIn , or visit www.zerohash.com for more information.

Zero Hash Contact

Media Enquiries

media@zerohash.com



