Kona Gold Beverage, Inc Signs New Distribution Partners in California, Illinois, and Nevada

Melbourne, FL, Aug. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kona Gold Beverage, Inc. (OTCQB: KGKG), a holding company focused on product development in the better-for-you and hemp and CBD functional beverage sector is pleased to announce it has signed new distribution partners in California, Illinois, and Nevada to distribute its Ooh La Lemin lemonades. The California and Nevada markets are new markets for the Company's Ooh La Lemin beverage products. Kona Gold's new West Region Territory Manager will be leading and managing the partnership with the California and Nevada distribution partners. The California distribution partner, who is based in Sacramento, will cover 20 surrounding counties, and the Nevada distributor will cover the entire state. The new Illinois distributor will cover 9 counties.

Kona Gold Beverage has already surpassed all of 2021 revenue as the Company focuses on 2022 revenue more than doubling from the previous year. With the expansion westward and the development of its current distribution partners, the Company anticipates it will achieve this goal.

"I'm very excited to announce our expansion into California and Nevada with new distribution partners in those states and our new distribution partner in Illinois," stated Robert Clark, CEO of Kona Gold Beverage, Inc. "With the recent expansion of our sales team and the addition of distribution partners, we are going to get our beverage products in more consumer's hands as we execute the groundwork to expand across the United States. Our team is currently working on signing additional distribution partners and scheduling fall meetings with retail chains."

Kona Gold Beverage recently announced its subsidiary, Kona Gold LLC, expanded its sales team with the hiring of a Wisconsin Territory Manager and a West Coast Region Territory Manager. Both hires have extensive beverage backgrounds and are already making an impact on sales within the Company. Kona Gold, whose distribution partners are primarily on the East Coast and Midwest of the United States, is excited to be expanding to the West Coast of the U.S. Within the last week, the Company has signed two new distribution partners, one in Nevada and one in California, which it will be announcing very soon.

Kona Gold Beverage's second-quarter gross revenue was the highest quarterly gross revenue in Company's history. The Company's subsidiaries combined gross revenue was approximately $1,230,000 for the second quarter with subsidiary breakdowns of approximately $955,000 from Gold Leaf Distribution LLC and approximately $275,000 from Kona Gold LLC. Kona Gold Beverage's 2022 Q2 revenue is an increase of approximately 15% from the previous quarter and an increase of approximately 44% from the same quarter in 2021.

About Kona Gold Beverage, Inc.

Kona Gold Beverage, Inc., a Delaware corporation, has created wholly-owned subsidiaries, Kona Gold LLC, HighDrate, LLC, and Gold Leaf Distribution, LLC. Kona Gold, LLC has developed a premium Hemp-Infused Energy Drink line; please visit its website at www.konagoldhemp.com. HighDrate, LLC has developed the beverage industry's first CBD-Infused Energy Water, available in 6 delicious flavors; please visit its website at www.highdrateme.com. Gold Leaf Distribution, LLC was created to fill the Company's distribution needs in markets that it wants to enter quickly; please visit its website at www.goldleafdist.com. Kona Gold Beverage, Inc. recently rebranded its Lemin Lemonade to Ooh La Lemin Lemonade; please visit its website at www.oohlalemin.com. Kona Gold and its family of companies are located on the east coast of Florida in Melbourne and in Greer and Conway, South Carolina.

