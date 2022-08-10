GoTo Promotes Paddy Srinivasan to CEO

BOSTON, Aug. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GoTo, the all-in-one business communications and IT support and management platform, today announced the promotion of Paddy Srinivasan to President and Chief Executive Officer. In his role as Chief Product and Technology Officer, Srinivasan has been a driving force behind GoTo’s recent transformation, and platform unification. He succeeds Board member Mike Kohlsdorf, who has served as CEO since January.



“Paddy has played a pivotal role in building GoTo’s vision to make IT easy and the associated innovation of GoTo Connect and GoTo Resolve to enable SMB success,” said Kohlsdorf. “Paddy and I have worked in close collaboration for several years, and I believe he is uniquely positioned to see GoTo through this pivotal moment of accelerated growth and product innovation.”

Srinivasan has 25 years of product and leadership experience, all of which are centered around driving technologies forward to meet the challenges of both today and the future. He first joined GoTo, then known as LogMeIn, in 2013 as General Manager with responsibility for product strategy, strategic partnerships, and customer success. Srinivasan went on to serve as General Manager of Data, Machine Learning Platform Services at Amazon Alexa AI before returning to GoTo in 2020 as Chief Product and Technology Officer. Earlier in his career, Srinivasan was Founder and CEO of Opstera, a cloud monitoring and management start-up that was acquired by Avanade, a Microsoft-Accenture joint venture.

“SMBs are entering yet another crucial moment in the health of their businesses and at GoTo, we are uniquely positioned to help them stay connected with who matters most – their employees and customers,” said Srinivasan. “I am incredibly proud of the work our teams have done to accelerate GoTo on our mission to make IT easy. I am excited for all that is ahead as we work with our partners to help our customers navigate obstacles while protecting their most essential connections and revenue.”

About GoTo:

GoTo’s flexible-work software – including GoTo Connect, GoTo Resolve, Rescue, Central, and more – is built for small and medium-size business IT departments, but powerful enough for the enterprise. GoTo software is designed to support end users’ unified communications & collaboration (UCC) and IT management & support needs, and nearly 800K customers contribute to the more than 1 billion people joining meetings, classes, and webinars through GoTo’s UCC products, and half a billion connections on the company's remote access and support tools. By building its secure, easy-to-use software, GoTo is committed to ensuring the time at work is well spent so that time outside of work is better spent. With over 3,000 global employees and over $1 billion in annual revenue, the remote-centric company’s physical headquarters is in Boston, Massachusetts, with additional offices and thousands of home offices in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and beyond.

Media Contact

Meghan Larson

Press@goto.com