Wilsonart® Earns 2022 Kitchen & Bath Business Readers’ Choice Award

TEMPLE, Texas, Aug. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wilsonart, a world-class innovator of engineered surfaces, has been named a winner of Kitchen & Bath Business (KBB) magazine’s 2022 Readers’ Choice Awards. Now in its 10th consecutive year, the annual awards program celebrates the best kitchen and bath brands across 25 different categories. Winning top honors in the Kitchen Countertop category for the second year in a row, Wilsonart was chosen based on input provided by the magazine’s design-savvy readers.



“We are thrilled to have been voted a top kitchen countertop brand in the Readers’ Choice Awards for the second consecutive year,” said Danielle Mikesell, global vice president of marketing and design at Wilsonart. “It’s an honor to be recognized by Kitchen & Bath Business readers who are esteemed design leaders and industry professionals. This award underscores Wilsonart’s commitment to engineering surface solutions that offer superior design, quality and performance.”

Award winners were selected by more than 40,000 votes and judged by criteria focused on brands innovating with changes in customer needs. These products outperformed client expectations, supplier/manufacturer support, availability and price.

Building on its 66-year legacy of delivering on-trend designs, best-in-class products and unmatched service, Wilsonart has established a powerful brand portfolio that includes Wilsonart® Home, a curation of the brand’s most sought-after collections featuring designs inspired by the world around us. The residential collection keeps the whole design space in mind with versatile surfaces to be used anywhere – from countertops and cabinets to walls, furnishings and everything in between.

“Inspired by the beauty and serenity found in nature, Wilsonart Home continues to represent the latest innovation and design for residential engineered surfaces,” added Mikesell. “Built with sustainability in mind, these collections offer endless design possibilities while providing durability and style that outperforms expectations today and for years to come.”

Kitchen & Bath Business is the official publication of the National Kitchen and Bath Association (NKBA). The full list of winners is featured in the July/August issue of Kitchen & Bath Business and online at kbbonline.com.

For more information about Wilsonart Home, visit wilsonart.com/applications/home.



About Wilsonart

Wilsonart, a world-leading engineered surfaces company, is driven by a mission to create surfaces people love, with service you can count on, delivered by people who care. The Company manufactures and distributes High Pressure Laminate, Quartz, Solid Surface, Coordinated TFL, Edgebanding, and other decorative engineered surface options for use in the office, education, healthcare, residential, hospitality, and retail markets. Operating under the Wilsonart®, Arborite®, Bushboard, Durcon®, KML, Laminart®, Mermaid™, New Leaf™, Polyrey®, Ralph Wilson®, Resopal®, Shore™, Technistone® and Wetwall™ brands, the Company continuously redefines decorative surfaces through improved performance and award-winning designs.

