Greenhouse Treatment Center Launches Evening Intensive Outpatient Treatment Program

GRAND PRAIRIE, Texas, Aug. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Greenhouse Treatment Center, a statewide leader in co-occurring mental health and substance use treatment services, has implemented an evening intensive outpatient treatment program (IOP) for patients aimed to better suit patients receiving continued care while attending to other obligations. Greenhouse is now accepting patients into the program.



Intensive outpatient programs are meant for particular patients who require regimented support to maintain their recovery while leading busy lives. IOP can also be a step-down option for patients who have already completed an inpatient or partial hospitalization program.

In Greenhouse’s IOP program, patients are assigned a therapist who assigns individual and family work weekly in addition to at least three hours of group therapy. Patients will gain an understanding into underlying issues surrounding their substance use, learn more about the disease of addiction and establish the skills needed to prevent relapse.

“With skyrocketing rates of overdose deaths and proof that substance use rates have increased significantly over the past year, there are many more people in need of treatment,” said Tyler Harrell, CEO of Greenhouse Treatment Center. “This program is meant to increase accessibility to treatment and make accommodations for those who may not find it feasible to seek outpatient treatment during working hours.”

Evening IOP will take place every Monday, Tuesday and Thursday from 6:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. at the Greenhouse Outpatient Treatment Facility located at 2301 Avenue J in Arlington. More information about the program can be found here or by calling 972-362-6787.

“This initiative is personally important to me because this program is certainly needed,” said Harrell. “More than 100,000 lives were lost last year due to overdose deaths, overdose deaths in Texas increased by nearly 20%, and substances are becoming deadlier with the prevalence of fentanyl. There are many Texans who need support maintaining their recovery or require that support after relapsing. When people make that courageous decision to come to us for help, we do not want time to be a deterring factor.”

About Greenhouse Treatment Center

Greenhouse Treatment Center is located near Dallas, TX. Greenhouse treats patients who are struggling with drug addiction, alcohol addiction and co-occurring mental/behavioral health issues. For more information, call 972-362-6787.

Greenhouse Treatment Center

1171 107th St.

Grand Prairie, TX 75050

972-362-6787