Avantax Reports Newly Recruited Total Client Assets Exceeding $1 Billion During First Half of 2022, Surpassing the Firm’s Full-Year 2021 Results

DALLAS, Aug. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Avantax®, a leader in tax-focused financial planning, continued its strong recruiting results during the second quarter of 2022, with approximately $514 million in newly recruited total client assets. Avantax recruited more than $1 billion in total client assets during the first half of 2022, surpassing the firm’s full-year 2021 performance.



“Financial Professionals see the long-term value of partnering with Avantax. They’re not distracted by current market conditions because they’re in this for the long haul and see the value of partnering with Avantax for the next 5, 10 or 20 years until they implement their succession plan,” said Tim Stewart, Vice President and Head of Business Development for Avantax. “Many recently recruited Financial Professionals say they’re attracted by our leadership position in tax-smart wealth management because it’s a competitive differentiator.”

During the second quarter, 31 independent Financial Professionals affiliated with Avantax, including those with ATS Advanced Trustee Strategies, and Retire Guides:

“Family is very important to me, whether it’s the families of my clients, the family feel of my firm, or the environment Avantax has created where you feel like a family and they care about your success. When I decided to join Avantax, I quickly heard from their senior leaders. Having a direct link to leadership is a big deal to me.” – Sandeep Varma, founder of ATS Advanced Trustee Strategies, an elite firm that transferred to Avantax from FSC Securities Corporation, a broker-dealer of Advisor Group.



“Before, we felt more like a name and rep code rather than a group on a team being given tools to succeed. Our goal was finding a broker-dealer to give us the best chance of improving our practice while positioning us to improve and not go backwards. For us, Avantax is the perfect fit because they are set up to do all of this and more.” – Michael Escobar, CEO and founder of Retire Guides, who transferred to Avantax from Sage Point Financial, a broker-dealer of Advisor Group.

CPAs, tax pros and Financial Professionals interested in learning more about the Avantax Community can find more information by clicking here.

About Avantax Wealth Management®

Avantax Wealth Management® is a leading U.S. independent broker-dealer that provides tax-focused wealth management solutions for Financial Professionals, tax professionals, CPA/accounting firms and their clients. Avantax Wealth Management works with a nationwide network of Financial Professionals who operate as independent contractors, and provides them with an integrated platform of technical, practice, compliance, operations, sales, and product support tools that enable them to offer tax-advantaged planning, investing, and wealth management services to their clients. The wealth management segment of Blucora, Inc. (NASDAQ: BCOR), which includes the Avantax Wealth Management® and Avantax Planning Partners℠ brands, had a collective $77 billion in total client assets as of June 30, 2022. For more information, please visit us at www.avantax.com or on LinkedIn and Facebook.

