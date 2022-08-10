Nubeva Announces Decryption Success Against Advanced Hive Ransomware in Public School Attack

SAN JOSE, Calif., Aug. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nubeva Technologies (TSX-V: NBVA, OTCQB: NBVAF) announces decryption success on the latest version of Hive ransomware in an attack involving a large public school district. Nubeva’s system was able to successfully decrypt every byte of encrypted data.

Nubeva's Ransomware Reversal technology decrypts ransomware without negotiating or paying for ransomware keys and decryptors. Users recover faster, easier, and with less data loss than paying ransoms or restoring from backups. Customers experience an overall reduction in recovery costs and, more importantly, reduced damages from to downtime.

“Nubeva can decrypt most ransomware, not just the older and exposed software, but the newest and most active that is hitting organizations today,” said Steve Perkins, CMO at Nubeva. “While Nubeva has successfully decrypted thousands of ransomware in our labs, decrypting another live ransomware attack proves that our technology can make a big impact in the fight against ransomware. Our mission is to enable businesses to never pay ransoms again.”

Nubeva Ransomware Reversal, released in Q1, 2022, is the nextgen decryption solution for faster and lower cost recovery from ransomware attacks. Nubeva markets its software subscriptions to businesses and organizations directly and through a growing list of resellers, MSSP (managed security service providers), and IR (incident response) partners.

Learn more about Nubeva’s Ransomware Decryption here .

