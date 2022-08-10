PSI Awarded $91.7 Million Recompete to Provide C2MS III Support to U.S. Air Force Special Operations Command

ARLINGTON, Va., Aug. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Planned Systems International, Inc. (PSI)—a leading provider of IT solutions to the federal government—has been awarded a contract to continue its support of U.S. Air Force Special Operations Command (AFSOC) in the operation, maintenance and development of specialized command and control (C2) Mission Systems to ensure continuity of operations, system expertise, and maintenance capabilities in routine and in-extremis worldwide operations at deployed locations. This single-award task order contract has a value of over $91.7 million.



Under the contract, PSI will continue its support of the current mission and priorities of AFSOC, including Content Management for Department of Defense (DoD) Field Units; Cloud Migration and Cloud Support for Air Force Special Operations Forces (AFSOF) and other Federal Agencies; and Research, Development, Test and Evaluation support for Strategic Capabilities Office Initiatives. PSI will bring a mixture of mission and platform knowledge, technical innovation, and DevSecOps capabilities to enhance AFSOC’s critical mission to organize, train, educate and equip forces to conduct special operations missions worldwide.

“We are honored for the opportunity to continue supporting AFSOC by leveraging our technical and engineering expertise to maintain existing systems and develop future warfighter capabilities,” said Kim Stephens, National Security Sector President. “Under this important recompete win, we commit to continuing our strong partnership with AFSOC by delivering innovative technology and actionable intelligence that will set the bar for advancing their global mission.”

About Planned Systems International, Inc.

