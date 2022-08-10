Epoxy Paints Market to Propel at an Impressive CAGR of 5% during 2022-2032 Due to Surge in Building & Construction Industry | Future Market Insights, Inc.

NEWARK, Del, Aug. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global epoxy paints market is projected to register a stable CAGR of 5% during the forecast years (2022-2032). Versatility plays a key role in promoting sales of epoxy paints.



Epoxy resins that are available in market are known as epoxy paints used for painting and coating building walls or floors. Being one of the most versatile compounds, Epoxy resins are widely used in the Orth phthalic and polyester family. These are also known as poly epoxides, which belong to the category of reactive prepolymers and polymers that contain the epoxide group.

Epoxy resins react with themselves or with other co-reactants which include phenols, acids, alcohols, polyfunctional amines, and thiols among others. Petroleum is the raw material required to industrially manufacture epoxy resins. Some of the plant-derived sources are gaining traction in manufacturing epoxy resins. Epoxy resins are polymeric or semi-polymeric materials and thus, are rarely exist in their pure state.

Key Takeaways

Epoxy paint derived from epoxy resin has managed to occupy a large space in the building and construction Industry as the owners are choosing it for being the best floor paint material. It is mostly used in garage floor paint and epoxy pool paint.

Epoxy resins attribute to their excellent electrical, mechanical, and heat resistance properties. The epoxide content in the epoxy resins is the most crucial factor which determines the characteristics of epoxy paints. Different grades of epoxy resins are usually blended with various additives, plasticizers, and fillers to get the desired paint quality.

Epoxy resins incorporate a wide range of applications in paints and coatings, electrical and electronic components, and structural adhesives manufacturing industries. The paint and coatings industry is one of the major applications of the epoxy paint market.

The surging population combined with changing lifestyles is anticipated to boost the overall growth of the construction industry. The growing construction industry is expected to augment the growth of the paints and coatings industry. The paints and coating industry is expected to further grow owing to the rising demand from the automobile industry.

Demand for high-end luxury automobiles is surging which is further expected to enhance the overall growth of the paints and coatings industry. Therefore, the growing paints and coatings industry is expected to drive the overall growth of the epoxy paint market. Epoxy resins are widely used by the paints and coating industry on heavy-duty metal substrates.

Furthermore, paints and coatings consist of epoxy resins which are known to use less energy as compared to other heat-cured powder coatings. In addition to that, paints and coatings containing epoxy resins are also considered more environmental friendly than other chemicals.

Key Segments

By Source

Petroleum based

Plant based

By Physical form

Solid

liquid

Solution





By Application

Building & Construction

Aerospace

Wind Power

Marine

Consumer Goods

Others

More Insights into Epoxy Paints Market

Asia Pacific market is considered the largest manufacturer of epoxy resins owing to the presence of large manufacturers in China. The presence of many manufacturers coupled with their huge production capacities is expected to boost the overall growth of the epoxy paint market.

Europe is yet another emerging market in the global sphere accounting for major consumers in the market. The demand for epoxy resins is gradually growing in North America due to the increase in demand for epoxy paint as the flooring material in living spaces.

The environmentally friendly features of epoxy resins are further expected to augment the overall demand in the market. Therefore, the growing consumer awareness of environment-friendly products coupled with the presence of stringent environmental regulations is expected to further boost the overall growth of the market.

Table of Content

1. Executive Summary

1.1. Global Market Outlook

1.2. Demand-side Trends

1.3. Supply-side Trends

1.4. Technology Roadmap Analysis

1.5. Analysis and Recommendations

2. Market Overview

2.1. Market Coverage / Taxonomy

2.2. Market Definition / Scope / Limitations

3. Market Background

3.1. Market Dynamics

3.2. Scenario Forecast

3.3. Opportunity Map Analysis

3.4. Product Life Cycle Analysis

3.5. Supply Chain Analysis

4. Global Epoxy Paints Market Analysis 2017-2021 and Forecast, 2022-2032

4.1. Historical Market Size Value (US$ Mn) & Volume (Tons) Analysis, 2017-2021

4.2. Current and Future Market Size Value (US$ Mn) & Volume (Tons) Projections, 2022-2032

4.2.1. Y-o-Y Growth Trend Analysis

4.2.2. Absolute $ Opportunity Analysis

